Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeNewsBritney Spears will no longer be silent "until I've said everything I...
News

Britney Spears will no longer be silent “until I’ve said everything I had to say”

By Arjun Sethi
0
53




Los Angeles. In her own words, Britney Spears does not want to stop speaking out about her guardianship. “I’ll never be able to let go and keep going until I’ve said everything I had to say … and I’m not nearly there!” Wrote the 39-year-old on Instagram on Tuesday (local time).

To do this, she shared a photo of several dice that put the sentence “One day at a time”. “I’ve been told to keep quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m arriving,” Spears continued. She ended her post with three peace dove emojis.

Clear criticism from Spears of guardianship

Last weekend, the singer had clearly criticized the guardianship, her environment and her family in a long Instagram post. “My so-called auxiliary system hurt me very much! Guardianship destroyed my dreams, ”she wrote, among other things.




She also turned against critical comments she had received on her dance videos on Instagram. “To those who choose to criticize my dance videos … The thing is, I won’t be performing on any stage in the near future – with my father who determines what I wear, say, do, or think. “People might consider themselves lucky that she was posting anything at all.

Spears under her father’s tutelage since 2008

The 39-year-old has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008 after she collapsed mentally due to professional and personal problems. In June, Spears called for an end to 13 years of guardianship in a court hearing.


Previous articleNicole Kidman with series on Amazon
Next articleThe Sky Original The Ibiza Affair and brand new hits like The Suicide Squad and Free Guy
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv