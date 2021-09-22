Britney Spears will no longer be silent “until I’ve said everything I had to say”

Los Angeles. In her own words, Britney Spears does not want to stop speaking out about her guardianship. “I’ll never be able to let go and keep going until I’ve said everything I had to say … and I’m not nearly there!” Wrote the 39-year-old on Instagram on Tuesday (local time).

To do this, she shared a photo of several dice that put the sentence “One day at a time”. “I’ve been told to keep quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m arriving,” Spears continued. She ended her post with three peace dove emojis.

Clear criticism from Spears of guardianship

Last weekend, the singer had clearly criticized the guardianship, her environment and her family in a long Instagram post. “My so-called auxiliary system hurt me very much! Guardianship destroyed my dreams, ”she wrote, among other things.









She also turned against critical comments she had received on her dance videos on Instagram. “To those who choose to criticize my dance videos … The thing is, I won’t be performing on any stage in the near future – with my father who determines what I wear, say, do, or think. “People might consider themselves lucky that she was posting anything at all.

Spears under her father’s tutelage since 2008

The 39-year-old has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008 after she collapsed mentally due to professional and personal problems. In June, Spears called for an end to 13 years of guardianship in a court hearing.