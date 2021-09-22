Britney Spears: Why defeat doesn’t mean the end of hope

A judge in Los Angeles has denied Britney Spears’ motion to exclude her father from being responsible for her finances. The decision came a week after Spears testified in court.

Britney Spears loses in court



After Spears’ words in court, there was little doubt about the allegations that the “Free Britney” supporters have been making for years: the guardianship of the singer is like abuse. There is hardly a decision in her life – be it financial or personal – Spears is allowed to make alone.

But neither Britney herself nor her fans should despair after the latest decision. Because Judge Penny’s rejection is not directly related to Spears’ testimony last week, but was a response to a motion from November 2020. At that time, Penny ordered Jamie Spears and an asset management company – the Bessemer Trust – to be responsible for the musician’s finances to use. This decision has now been confirmed again.

There is still hope



Spears herself had taken action because, according to her lawyer, she was afraid of her father. Interestingly, according to the latest developments, the Bessemer Trust has filed a motion to be withdrawn from the case on “the fact that the guardian claims irreparable harm to her interests”.









The latest ruling in court can be seen as a setback for Spears. But it does not mean the end of their hope. Because so far the 39-year-old has never submitted an application for the end of her guardianship. “I didn’t know that I could apply to end the guardianship. I’m sorry for my ignorance, but to be honest, I didn’t know that,” she said in court.

It could take a long time



So the hope remains, but: The processing of such an application could take months, if not years. In addition, it is conceivable that Spears will have to undergo a medical examination. In court she had asked not to have to see any other therapists.





“I want change, and I want change in the future. I deserve change. I was told that if I want to end guardianship, I have to sit down and be reassessed. But in all honesty, I don’t think I can give anyone.” owe an assessment, “she said in court. “I’ve done more than enough already. I don’t feel like I should even be in a room with someone who is insulting me by trying to question my ability of intelligence to be in that stupid guardianship must or not. I’ve done more than enough, “explained Spears.

The next hearing on the case is scheduled for July 14th.

Sources used: “Guardian” / “Variety”

