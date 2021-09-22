Britney Spears: partial success in the dispute over guardianship – Panorama

Britney Spears has achieved partial success in the legal dispute with her father about her guardianship. A Los Angeles district judge on Thursday dismissed James Spears’ objections to the division of guardianship with a financial trustee, US media reported. James Spears attended the online hearing, but his daughter did not.

After the singer collapsed mentally due to professional and personal problems, a court decided in 2008 to transfer guardianship to her father. Initially, he had decision-making authority over both the private individual Britney Spears and their finances, since 2019 his guardianship has been limited to the Britney Spears brand, and since last November he has had to share it with the trust company Bessemer Trust. Jamie Spears had asked to be able to decide on the Britney Spears brand on his own again. The singer’s net worth is estimated at $ 58 million.

Britney Spears’ lawyers are trying to have her father removed from guardianship entirely. The 39-year-old is “afraid” of him, they argue according to court records. The singer announced through her lawyer that she would not perform again while her father was in control of her career and assets. The guardianship of the private person Britney Spears is currently with her manager Jodi Montgomery. Britney Spears does not challenge them.









Disappointed fans

Fans of the singer, who have been fighting Spears’ paternalism for years on social media under #FreeBritney and who also demonstrated in front of the court at the latest hearing, were disappointed. At the court date, it was once again more about details than the general question of whether the singer can make complete decisions about herself. “It’s a back and forth, it was about the same thing they always argue about … that’s all they ever do while Britney pays for it,” quoted the Los Angeles Times an organizer of the protest.

A few days before the hearing, a documentary in the “New York Times” about Spears’ life under the tutelage of her father had heated discussions, especially on social networks. started. Stars like Miley Cyrus, Sarah Jessica Parker and comedian Bette Midler showed their solidarity with the singer

In the guardianship dispute, additional court dates have been set for March 17th and April 27th.