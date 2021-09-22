Brad Pitt & Angelina Joile: The War of the Roses goes into the next round

The disputes go on happily! Most recently, it looked like the end of the break-up drama between Hollywood star Angelina Jolie (46) and Brad Pitt (57) was within reach. Since their separation was announced in September 2016, the two have not only been fighting over the custody of their children Maddox (19), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (14) and Vivienne and Knox (12) – they are also fighting the common property and belongings.
Around six years ago, in August 2014, Angelina and Brad tied the knot in a very romantic way on their French estate “Chateau Miraval”. There is not much left of their love back then, because now it seems as if the two only communicate through their lawyers. So it is no surprise that the war of the roses between the former dream couple has reached a new, bitter climax.
Angelina Jolie: She sold her property without letting Brad Pitt know
As court documents showed on Tuesday (September 21), Angelina Jolie is said to have resorted to “nasty tricks” to take away the $ 164 million property in southern France from Brad Pitt. More precisely, the actress is said to have sold her shares in the property – and that without giving her ex-husband the opportunity to buy the shares from her and thus own one hundred percent of the “Chateau Miraval”. The “Daily Mail” and “PageSix” are currently quoted from the court documents.
Serious allegations: Angelina Jolie is said to have disregarded a private agreement with Brad Pitt
As the court documents also make public, 50 percent of the French property is said to have belonged to Pitt and 50 percent to Jolie. As “PageSix” learned from an insider, the couple is said to have made an agreement that neither of the parties could sell the shares without the knowledge of the other. And it is precisely this agreement that Angelina Jolie is said to have disregarded! The insider said, “It’s another example of Angelina trying to circumvent the rules and disregard obligations.” A blow to Brad Pitt, who, according to the insider, “put most of the work into the property. She didn’t do anything about it.”
