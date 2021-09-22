Brad Pitt & Angelina Joile: The War of the Roses goes into the next round

The disputes go on happily! Most recently, it looked like the end of the break-up drama between Hollywood star Angelina Jolie (46) and Brad Pitt (57) was within reach. Since their separation was announced in September 2016, the two have not only been fighting over the custody of their children Maddox (19), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (14) and Vivienne and Knox (12) – they are also fighting the common property and belongings.

Brad Pitt turtled with another woman in the south of France last year. At the same time, Angelina appeared in public and sent a clear message. You can find out which one it was in the video above.

Around six years ago, in August 2014, Angelina and Brad tied the knot in a very romantic way on their French estate “Chateau Miraval”. There is not much left of their love back then, because now it seems as if the two only communicate through their lawyers. So it is no surprise that the war of the roses between the former dream couple has reached a new, bitter climax.

Before Angelina snapped Brad, the actor was with a colleague Jennifer Aniston (52) married. How incredibly impressive it looked in their love nest back then, you can see in the video below:







