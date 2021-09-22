Brad Pitt achieves first success in custody battle

Berlin. in the Custody battle between Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie about their children, a US judge ruled in favor of the 57-year-old. The California judge made the “preliminary ruling” that the custody agreement for the couple’s six children must be changed at Pitt’s request, according to court documents from Pitt’s attorneys, which the AFP news agency was able to see.









Jolie and Pitt have been fighting for custody of the three birth and three adopted children for years. In 2018 they announced an amicable settlement that is now apparently obsolete. According to US media, Pitt wants joint custody of the children, while Jolie wants sole custody.

Brad Pitt: FBI closed investigation into child abuse

The court record states that the judge found that Jolie’s testimony “was not credible in many important areas.” The couple had personally appointed the judge after the separation, now the 45-year-old is trying to have him replaced. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 – after two years of marriage and a total of eleven years of relationship. The couple officially divorced two years ago.

According to media reports, Jolie was concerned for the well-being of the children over Pitt’s cannabis and alcohol use and the accompanying tantrums. Jolie accused Pitt, among other things, of beating one of the children on a flight from France to Los Angeles. The Federal FBI, however, closed their investigations into Pitt for child abuse.

