Bitcoin sideways, price losses at Polkadot and Solana

The trading volume of all digital currencies in the last 24 hours was $ 161 billion, while the market capitalization is $ 1915 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 41 percent. The courses in the top 10 lost an average of 3 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin course went on the spot. The course changed by just -1.28 percent. The price is trading at $ 41,980.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, panic is the current market sentiment.

Market Cap: $ 790 billion (-1.01%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 42,921 million (+ 63.34%)

24h High: $ 43,645.00

24-hour low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum price could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 4.29 percent. The price of Ethereum is currently $ 2,854.54.

Market Cap: $ 335.16 billion (-4.39%)

24h trading volume: 31,989 million US dollars (+ 98.53%)

24h high: $ 3,098.13

24-hour low: US dollars

Tether



As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed by -0.14 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 69.36 billion (+ 0.11%)

24h trading volume: 83,684 million US dollars (-7.74%)

24h high: $ 1.02

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



Light sales caused the Cardano price to drop 2.31 percent in the past 24 hours. The current rate is $ 2.03.

Market Cap: $ 65.03 billion (-2.26%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,966 million (-4.87%)

24h high: $ 2.22

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price fell 2.76 percent. The price is currently at $ 351.55.

Market Cap: $ 54.33 billion (-2.78%)

24h trading volume: 1,781 million US dollars (-18.03%)

24h high: $ 375.66

24h low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP course had to give up and lose 2.53 percent. The rate is currently 0.91 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 42.53 billion (-2.37%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,833 million (-13.68%)

24h high: $ 0.96

24h low: US dollars

Solana



Sales led to a minus of 5.44 percent in the Solana course. The Solana rate this morning is $ 127.92.

Market Cap: $ 37.95 billion (-5.49%)

24h trading volume: 4,940 million US dollars (-12.11%)

24h high: $ 144.17

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin



The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a 0.06 percent change in the USD coin rate. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 29.92 billion (+ 1.74%)

24h trading volume: 4,318 million US dollars (-5.61%)

24h high: $ 1.02

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



Since yesterday, the Polkadot course had to lose a good 5.03 percent. Polkadot is trading at $ 27.14.

Market Cap: $ 27.97 billion (-4.2%)

24h trading volume: 2.239 million US dollars (-21.31%)

24h high: $ 30.23

24-hour low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin course moved sluggishly by only -1.94 percent. This is reflected in a rate of $ 0.20.

Market Cap: $ 26.66 billion (-2.07%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,530 million (-20.72%)

24h high: $ 0.22

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

Decentralized Social Course : $ 96.39 ( 32.06 %)

: $ 96.39 ( %) XDC Network course : $ 0.12 ( 14.79 %)

: $ 0.12 ( %) Olympus course : $ 615.37 ( 14.42 %)

: $ 615.37 ( %) Avalanche course : $ 62.02 ( 9.89 %)

: $ 62.02 ( %) Elrond course: $ 203.61 ( 8.15 %)

Flop 5

Cosmos course : $ 31.50 ( -8.57 %)

: $ 31.50 ( %) Bitcoin Gold course : $ 50.93 ( -8.95 %)

: $ 50.93 ( %) Fantom course : $ 1.01 ( -9.91 %)

: $ 1.01 ( %) Near course : $ 6.73 ( -10.7 %)

: $ 6.73 ( %) OMG Network course: $ 8.63 ( -20.25 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 22, 2021 at 7:01 am.