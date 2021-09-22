Bitcoin sideways, price losses at Polkadot and Solana

The trading volume of all digital currencies in the last 24 hours was $ 161 billion, while the market capitalization is $ 1915 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 41 percent. The courses in the top 10 lost an average of 3 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
The Bitcoin course went on the spot. The course changed by just -1.28 percent. The price is trading at $ 41,980.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, panic is the current market sentiment.
- Market Cap: $ 790 billion (-1.01%)
- 24-hour trading volume: $ 42,921 million (+ 63.34%)
- 24h High: $ 43,645.00
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Ethereum
The Ethereum price could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 4.29 percent. The price of Ethereum is currently $ 2,854.54.
- Market Cap: $ 335.16 billion (-4.39%)
- 24h trading volume: 31,989 million US dollars (+ 98.53%)
- 24h high: $ 3,098.13
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Tether
As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed by -0.14 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 69.36 billion (+ 0.11%)
- 24h trading volume: 83,684 million US dollars (-7.74%)
- 24h high: $ 1.02
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Cardano
Light sales caused the Cardano price to drop 2.31 percent in the past 24 hours. The current rate is $ 2.03.
- Market Cap: $ 65.03 billion (-2.26%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 4,966 million (-4.87%)
- 24h high: $ 2.22
- 24h low: US dollars
Binance Coin
The Binance Coin price fell 2.76 percent. The price is currently at $ 351.55.
- Market Cap: $ 54.33 billion (-2.78%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,781 million US dollars (-18.03%)
- 24h high: $ 375.66
- 24h low: US dollars
XRP
The XRP course had to give up and lose 2.53 percent. The rate is currently 0.91 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 42.53 billion (-2.37%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 4,833 million (-13.68%)
- 24h high: $ 0.96
- 24h low: US dollars
Solana
Sales led to a minus of 5.44 percent in the Solana course. The Solana rate this morning is $ 127.92.
- Market Cap: $ 37.95 billion (-5.49%)
- 24h trading volume: 4,940 million US dollars (-12.11%)
- 24h high: $ 144.17
- 24-hour low: US dollars
USD Coin
The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a 0.06 percent change in the USD coin rate. The current rate is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 29.92 billion (+ 1.74%)
- 24h trading volume: 4,318 million US dollars (-5.61%)
- 24h high: $ 1.02
- 24h low: US dollars
Polkadot
Since yesterday, the Polkadot course had to lose a good 5.03 percent. Polkadot is trading at $ 27.14.
- Market Cap: $ 27.97 billion (-4.2%)
- 24h trading volume: 2.239 million US dollars (-21.31%)
- 24h high: $ 30.23
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Dogecoin
The Dogecoin course moved sluggishly by only -1.94 percent. This is reflected in a rate of $ 0.20.
- Market Cap: $ 26.66 billion (-2.07%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,530 million (-20.72%)
- 24h high: $ 0.22
- 24h low: US dollars
Top 5
- Decentralized Social Course: $ 96.39 (32.06 %)
- XDC Network course: $ 0.12 (14.79 %)
- Olympus course: $ 615.37 (14.42 %)
- Avalanche course: $ 62.02 (9.89 %)
- Elrond course: $ 203.61 (8.15 %)
Flop 5
- Cosmos course: $ 31.50 (-8.57 %)
- Bitcoin Gold course: $ 50.93 (-8.95 %)
- Fantom course: $ 1.01 (-9.91 %)
- Near course: $ 6.73 (-10.7 %)
- OMG Network course: $ 8.63 (-20.25 %)
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 22, 2021 at 7:01 am.