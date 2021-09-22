Bitcoin Price: Fear and Greed Index – BTC investors under pressure

The Bitcoin “Fear and Greed Index” represents market sentiment. And for the first time in two months, Bitcoin investors seem to be under significant pressure, because the index shows “extreme fear”. Why?

Bitcoin price fell $ 47,244 to $ 39,876 on September 21, 2021 within 24 hours on September 20, 2021.

For example, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, used this dip to replenish the state coffers with further BTCs. Major investor Bukele used the volatility of the oldest cryptocurrency to buy more Bitcoin at a relatively cheap price.

The last time we saw “extreme fear” was on July 21, 2021, when the Bitcoin price was at $ 30,000.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bearish Outlook

The technical indicators are clearly bearish. RSI and MACD are falling and the supertrendline is falling. As BeInCrypto already reported, the Bitcoin price is in the bear trend with the rejection at 52.00 US dollars. Accordingly, we could see significantly lower prices – or buying opportunities – this year. Because at 41,824 US dollars is the price range that could save the Bitcoin price from dropping to 30,000 US dollars.

Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Training Academy, sees whales – large investors – as dominant at a BTC course of over 42,000 US dollars. If the Bitcoin course should plunge into the targeted depths, the small investors, “plebs”, could benefit.

How long is the bearish outlook?

The Bitcoin price develops in cyclical phases. Accordingly, a BTC price of $ 30,000 will not be the end of the cryptocurrency. Mike McGlone of Bloomberg Intelligence assumes that we will see a Bitcoin price of 100,000 US dollars this year. At the end of 2020, Bitcoin surprised us with unexpected heights. And if we orientate ourselves on PlanB’s stock-to-flow model, Mike McGlone’s Bitcoin price forecast does not seem unrealistic.

McGlone also assumes that more and more money from the gold market will flow into Bitcoin and Ethereum. This should drive up crypto prices in the long term. The two largest cryptocurrencies, BTC and ETH, are set to overtake gold in the long run. According to McGlone, this is mainly due to the limited supply of cryptocurrencies.

“Authorities plan to keep the supply of fiat currency unlimited.”

This could of course potentially bring further growth to the coins that are limited on offer. In combination with the advancing adoption and adaptation, the prospects are still bullish.

