Bitcoin keeps falling – Ethereum also sinks below $ 3,000

The entire crypto market took a beating yesterday, apparently due to the uncertainty in the Chinese markets. It doesn’t look any better today.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and the broader cryptocurrency market continue their slide today after taking a major blow on Monday. In the past 24 hours alone, Bitcoin is down 6.4%, according to CoinGecko data, and has been traded at lows of up to $ 40,835.

Ethereum, the second largest digital asset by market capitalization, is trading at $ 2,763. This corresponds to a decrease of 8.6%. It’s the first time since August 6 that it fell below $ 3,000.

Altcoins are also hit hard

The big altcoins also suffered losses. Solana, the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, traded at $ 122.20, down 13% on the day and 35% from its all-time high of $ 189 SOL hit just two weeks ago. Cardano is worth $ 2.07 right now, as of this writing – a 1.6% decrease in 24 hours.









Virtually every other altcoin was also in the red. In fact, the entire crypto market has shaken: In one day, crypto futures worth over $ 1.2 billion were liquidated. “Futures” refers to a massive market in which investors place bets on the future price of cryptocurrencies. Positions are often automatically closed when the market takes a dive – especially if they are overly leveraged. This is because traders are unable to repay the money they borrowed to take on a position.

The cryptocurrency crash has been related in part to concerns about a global financial crash over a giant Chinese company called Evergrande. The Shenzhen-based real estate giant is in heavy debt – $ 305 billion.

Is Evergrande to blame for the crash?

Some fear that China’s second largest real estate developer will not be able to repay its debts. With the result that it could lead to its collapse. Regulators have warned that the country’s financial system could run into trouble if Evergrande fails to find a solution. And the US market could feel a potential Chinese economic chaos. Because: Many international asset managers and banks hold the dollar-denominated bonds from Evergrande.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and global equity markets appeared to be hit by a setback yesterday due to uncertainty. Investors tend to dispose of riskier assets – including stocks – when global economic uncertainty prevails.

Bitcoin doesn’t seem to be an exception.

But the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization didn’t just have a hard time yesterday. Last week the asset was struggling for profit – despite El Salvador making it legal tender. The currency has not risen above $ 50,000 since Sept. 7.

Proof of text: Decrypt

Last updated on September 22, 2021

