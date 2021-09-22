Bitcoin is falling towards $ 40,000

The uncertainty about the real estate company Evergrande is also noticeable on the crypto market. (Photo: Reuters)

Symbolic representation of large cryptocurrencies

Frankfurt The concerns about the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande are meanwhile also noticeable in the world of crypto currencies. On Tuesday night, the price of Bitcoin, the oldest and largest digital currency, fell to around 40,500 US dollars, according to data from the crypto platform Coinmarketcap.

A slight relaxation followed by the morning, on Tuesday lunchtime the most important of the now around 12,000 crypto currencies was then quoted at 43,264 dollars. However, the Bitcoin still recorded a minus of 5.8 percent compared to the previous week, within 24 hours the loss was around 3.8 percent.

Other digital values ​​also remained under pressure. The second largest Internet currency, ether, cost around $ 3,000 on Tuesday morning after slipping to a good $ 2,800 during the night. At the beginning of September, an ether cost just under $ 4,000.