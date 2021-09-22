Bitcoin “in good shape” over $ 40,000

Bitcoin (BTC) gives Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz no reason to get “nervous” as long as it doesn’t drop below $ 40,000.

In an interview with CNBC on September 20th, the notoriously bullish investor dispelled concerns about the recent decline in cryptocurrencies.

Novogratz on institutions: “I only see commitment and activity”

Despite the shaky macro situation related to China and the 10 percent decline in Bitcoin this week, few well-known people in the crypto industry are pessimistic.

Novogratz is also still optimistic and stated that this price decline was just a healthy correction for the market, which “only went up” for several months.

“I think the market was a little too optimistic. The news from China scared people,” he said. He also said there was concern about regulatory action by the United States.

In the short term, $ 40,000 for Bitcoin and $ 2,800 for Ethereum and Ether (ETH) are “very important levels”.

“As long as these can hold up, I think the market will be in good shape,” added Novogratz.

Apart from the market development, the demand among institutional investors remains unbroken.

“I only see commitment and activity from our investors and corporate customers,” he continued. In closing, he said he wasn’t nervous about crypto.









Dalio joins debate over Bitcoin “value”

Meanwhile, other institutional actors have been rather cautious in the last few days.

Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates also pointed out that Bitcoin has “felt” value rather than “intrinsic” value. And that despite the fact that he invested himself.

He warned that regulations could still “kill” cryptocurrency assets. He referred to the United States.

Dalio has significantly softened his stance on Bitcoin since he first publicly mentioned and invested in it.

“We could philosophize about what is value,” said Novogratz about the true Bitcoin value.