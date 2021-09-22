Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum: courses sometimes smear off drastically

Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum are still affected by a slide in prices. We’ll tell you what caused that.

In the past few days, the Courses from Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum sharply lost in value. The turbulence on the stock and stock market is still not ending and is connected to the Cryptocurrencies.













Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin: courses take off

As the manager magazine reports, the sale on the stock exchange also led to sales of cryptocurrencies. The Swiss view brings the crisis of the Chinese company Evergrande into play as the reason. Investors are therefore concerned that this could affect China’s economic stability. The prices of Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum are as follows (as of September 22, 2021, 10:21 am):

Bitcoin price: $ 42,473.10

Previous day: -7.26%

Previous week: -10.07%

Previous month: -17.04%

Cardano course: $ 2.03

Previous day: -2.32%

Previous week: -15.54%

Previous month: -23.9%

Dogecoin rate: $ 0.210597

Previous day: 0.75%

Previous week: -13.89%

Previous month: -33.92%

Ethereum rate: $ 2,940.11

Previous day: -8.75%

Previous week: -16.03%

Previous month: -14.02%

Bitcoin and Ether don’t fluctuate as much as Cardano and Dogecoin

Thus, the Bitcoin has lost almost 20 percent of its value compared to the previous month. Most of the feathers, however, had to leave the Dogecoin. The cryptocurrency lost over 30 percent of its value, which is a drastic loss. Cardano is also badly affected with a loss of 23.9 percent compared to the previous month. The ether price also fell to its knees by 14 percent compared to the previous month.

It is noticeable, however, that the fluctuations of Bitcoin and Ethereum are not as high as with Cardano and Dogecoin. This could be because Bitcoin and Ether have been traded on the market for a long time and enjoy more trust.

News: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin could increase over the year

What’s next? Despite the volatile prices, analysts believe that the prices of cryptocurrencies will even rise in the coming weeks. We also raise the question of whether it makes sense to use Bitcoin to provide for retirement.

Sources: Managermagazin, Schweizer Blick, Google Finance, BTC-Echo

