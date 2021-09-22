Bitcoin and Ethereum: is the market in “good shape”?

Former hedge fund manager and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investor Michael Novogratz said the cryptocurrency market was in “good shape” as long as Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) staying above important levels.

What happened

Novogratz, the founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTC: BRPHF) told CNBC on Tuesday that the top levels to watch in the short term are $ 40,000 for the top cryptocurrency Bitcoin and $ 2,800 for Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

“As long as these values ​​hold, I think the market is in good shape. I see nothing but commitment and activity from our investing clients and our corporate clients, ”added Novogratz.

Why the market

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices fell on Monday amid a wider market sell-off sparked by concerns that the troubled Chinese real estate developer’s debt crisis was over China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF) could lead to its collapse and cause financial contagion.









The prospect of stronger regulation of the cryptocurrency industry also weighed on cryptocurrencies. Over a seven-day period, Bitcoin lost 10.7% of its value while Ethereum lost 15.8%.

Some others are also bullish on Bitcoin and Ethereum despite the general market sell-off. The well-known cryptoanalyst Michaël van de Poppe recently said he believes the two cryptocurrencies are ready for an “explosive” fourth quarter.

Course development: Bitcoin is down nearly 1% in the past 24 hours, trading at $ 42,081.82 at press time. Ethereum is down 4.3% to $ 2,863.76 in 24 hours.