Biden Inauguration Show: And Tom Hanks Makes The TV Program – Media

This time, too, there will not be the largest crowd in Washington since the creation of America, the celebratory parade will also have to be canceled, the civic glamor around the swearing-in of the new president will be limited to the fact that Joe Biden is solemnly sworn in on the steps of the Capitol. This is not without risk, because as almost every time at the inauguration, which has been taking place on January 20 since 1937, there is a risk of cold weather due to the winter, and this time the supporters of the particularly bad loser (sorry, name omitted) have announced the to disrupt the solemn act with a more or less violent demonstration.

Nevertheless, there should be no lack of pomp, it will even be virtualized, even more pompous than Biden’s predecessors. Tom Hanks will be on the air next Wednesday with a show that will surpass anything that has ever existed in television programming. The swearing-in is scheduled for twelve noon east coast time, Celebrating America starts at ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN at half past eight (2.30 a.m. on Thursday according to German time); Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, U-verse, AT & T DIRECTV will take over and NewsNOW even features Fox News, the former house broadcaster of Biden’s predecessor.









Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University who chairs the inauguration committee, told the website Deadlinethat the inauguration is “a unique opportunity to draw attention to the resilience and spirit of a united America.” That is why the heroines and heroes are to be given a stage in the fight against the pandemic and with it “the best that our country has to offer”. There will also be no lack of other heroes: Bei Celebrating America Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons will perform; other well-known guests are expected.

The festival program will make dictators all over the world pale with envy, not to mention Biden’s predecessor in office, whom YouTube has just locked out. The whole effort will perhaps also comfort the expected millions of viewers about the fact that on this day it is not America’s most popular actor, but only Joe Biden who speaks the oath.