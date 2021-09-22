Ben Affleck: Surprising return as Batman

That comes as a complete surprise: Ben Affleck slips into the costume of the superhero from Gotham City again. For the 2022 film “The Flash”, viewers will see Affleck again in the role that he had actually given up – explained the director of the film, Andy Muschietti. Affleck is facing Ezra Miller, who, as in “Justice League”, will play Barry Allen aka The Flash. (Also Read: Ben Affleck’s Trainer Reveals How Star Got His “Batman” Body)

Director explains Ben Affleck’s role

“It is a very important part of the emotional impact of the film. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Afflecks Wayne will bring out an emotional level that we have never seen before,” Muschietti told the US magazine “Vanity Fair”: “It’s Barry’s film, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more closely related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the most emotional skeletons of the film. At this point, the Affleck- Batman into play. “









Ben Affleck’s resignation as Batman

Actually, Ben Affleck should have appeared in front of the camera as the superhero of Gotham City and acted as a screenwriter and producer for the next regular Batman film entitled “The Batman”. In the end, it shouldn’t come to that: Affleck gave up the job because of personal and health problems. “I showed someone the Batman script. The person said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think that if you go through what you’ve been through again, you will drink yourself to death,'” the actor justified his decision to “The New York Times”. Affleck’s resignation was soon followed by the next hammer when it became known that former “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson would take on the lead role in “The Batman”. (Read about this: This is what Robert Pattinson looks like as Batman)

Pattinson back in front of the camera in September

However, viewers have to wait a little longer for Pattinson’s debut as Bruce Wayne: Due to the rampant Covid-19 pandemic, filming had to be canceled. The film launch of “The Batman” has been postponed to October 1, 2021. Filming should continue in September 2020. In return, director Matt Reeves sweetened the waiting time for fans by releasing the new Batman logo and a movie poster that he published on Twitter.