Ben Affleck: Dating App Reject Response Goes Viral

Ben Affleck did not want to let the rebuff on a dating app sit on him and checked on Insta. This attempt is now going viral.

Hollywood star Ben Affleck (48) goes viral after a TikTok video surfaced in which he addressed a woman directly on Instagram after she rejected him on the celebrity dating app Raya. She thought it was a fake.

Said Nivine Jay reports on the experience with the actor in the TikTok clip that she posted on the video portal. To her regretful expression, she wrote: “I’m just thinking back to the time when I matched Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was a fake, so I dismatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram.” The Hollywood star can then be seen in an Instagram video asking directly into the camera: “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.” (German: “Nivine, why did you dismatch me? It’s me.”)









Nivine Jay also commented on the post with “Sorry Ben” and a number of hashtags, including the actor’s name and the Raya app. To date, the post has been viewed 7.5 million times (as of Wednesday afternoon).

Ben Affleck is said to be single



Ben Affleck was married to US actress Jennifer Garner (49) from 2005; the marriage broke up in 2015. From 2017 to 2019 he was in a relationship with US film producer Lindsay Shookus (40). In 2020 he finally got together with the Cuban actress and current Bond girl Ana de Armas (33), the relationship should be over since the beginning of the year. There are currently rumors of a love comeback with Jennifer Lopez (51). The two got together in the early 2000s and were even engaged.

CodeList