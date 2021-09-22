Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas together as Batman and Catwoman?

Wednesday, September 22, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas cause a stir both as a couple and separately. The relationship is the focus of fans and the media. Ben Affleck is inextricably linked with the role of Batman. But what would happen if Ana de Armas, Affleck’s partner since 2019, were added? (Read here: New trailer for “The Batman”)

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: That’s how good the couple do as Batman and Catwoman

We’ve already got our first look at the Jack Snyder’s Justice League trailer. And now that Affleck has resumed his role in that production, it was only a matter of time before someone imagined the two actors as characters from the DC Universe. (Read here: Ben Affleck Returns as Batman)




And as is so often the case with the most passionate fans, the artist “artoftimetravel” has created a picture in which Ben Affleck can be seen in his elevator from Justice League next to Ana de Armas in a Catwoman leather suit. The picture has got fans hoping to see the couple on the big screen. (Read Here: This Is How The World’s Strongest Man Exercises) If you don’t believe us how spectacularly good this couple could look, check out the fan art here:

The item ¿Ben Affleck y Ana de Armas juntos como Batman y Catwoman? first appeared on gq.com.mx.


Sonia Gupta
