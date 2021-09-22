Battle for 140 million love lock: How Angelina Jolie wanted to disembark Brad Pitt – people

A woman’s wrath….

New mud fight between Angelina Jolie (46) and her ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) in court. This time it’s not about the children, but about their former mega love nest in France.

The accusation: Angelina is said to have secretly tried to boot out her ex in a lucrative real estate business. That emerges from documents submitted to a court in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

Jolie then tried to sell her 50 percent stake in the now $ 164 million (140 million euros) Château Miraval in Correns (near the French Mediterranean coast) without giving Pitt the first option to buy it out, the papers say .

The 1000 hectare property had a very special meaning for the Hollywood former dream couple. The two bought it in 2009 to withdraw from the public and married in a secret ceremony in 2014 with only their six children.

The allegations of the alleged secret trafficking came to light when the couple’s lawyers battled it out again in court on Monday in their longstanding custody battle for their children. According to the new lawsuit, both Pitt and Jolie held their shares for Miraval in separate limited liability companies (GmbHs).

Thereafter, Miraval owned Quimicum, a company in which Pitt originally held 60 percent of the shares through his company Mondo Bongo, while Jolie held 40 percent through her company Nouvel.

Three years before the split in 2016, Pitt transferred 10 percent of Mondo Bongo’s estate to Jolie’s Nouvel. The two were shareholders with equal rights.













Angelina Jolie 2019 in New York at a film premiere with the children Knox Leon, Vivienne Marcheline, Pax Thien, Shiloh Nouvel, Zahara Marley and Maddox Chivan Jolie-PittPhoto: Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images



But they agreed on a pre-sale clause: if one of the two wanted to sell his / her shares, he / she had to ask the other for approval or sell it to the other.

Of course, Jolie didn’t even think about leaving the property to her now hated ex alone. Rather, it allegedly tried to secretly sell its shares without giving Pitt a right of first refusal.

Now Brad strikes back. His lawsuit states that the 10 percent transfer from 2016 will be void as the shares were “sold” for only 1 euro. So not for a “serious” amount as prescribed by Luxembourg law. If he gets away with it, Angelina would have lost 14 million euros. Ouch.

Jolie filed for divorce in August 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences” and applied for sole custody of five of her six children: Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and twins Vivienne and Knox (13). Son Maddox is of legal age at the age of 20.

The war for the children rages on.