Armin Laschet in private: That is known about his wife Susanne

With his election as CDU party leader, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet has become one of the most promising candidates for the Chancellery.

Armin Laschet should be the next Federal Chancellor, at least if the Union has its way.

At the side of Armin Laschet has been his wife Susanne Laschet for decades. Unlike her husband, she is not so much in public. We’ll tell you what is known about Susanne Laschet.





Armin Laschet and Susanne Laschet have been married since 1985. (Archive image) Photo: Caroline Seidel / dpa

Armin Laschet: That is known about Susanne Laschet

Susanne Laschet was born in 1962 in Aachen as Susanne Malangré. Her family comes from the French-speaking part of Wallonia. The paths of Armin Laschet and his future wife already crossed in childhood. Both grew up in Aachen-Burtscheid.

When they first met, there was no sign of love, as she revealed in 2020 in the WDR’s “Kölner Treff”: “We had a row with a girl he thought was great at the time – and then he beat me up. Then I went to my mother and said, ‘Mom, today I met the most disgusting boy of my life.’ “She was seven years old then.









But your mind should change. Both attended a youth choir and got to know each other better here. Eventually they finally fell in love. In 1985 the wedding bells rang.

Armin Laschet: His wife Susanne Laschet had contact with politics from an early age

Armin Laschet is not the first politician to cross the path of Susanne Laschet. Her paternal uncle was the Mayor of Aachen, Kurt Malangré. Her father (who died in 2017) was a well-known director and manager of the local glass industry and for many years chairman of the Aachen Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Despite the early contacts in politics and although her husband made a career there, Susanne Laschet was drawn in a completely different direction. She works as a bookseller. By the way, her younger sister, Nicole Malangré, is a well-known musical performer.

Armin and Susanne Laschet live here

Armin Laschet and his wife still live in Aachen-Burtscheid today, where they grew up. They have three children: Eva, Julius and Johannes “Joe” Laschet. Of them, Joe Laschet is known nationwide as a fashion influencer with more than 95,000 followers on Instagram. The appearance of the son of a politician is often compared to the look of Hollywood star Ryan Gosling.





Susanne Laschet with a clear message: “Both sucks!”

Susanne Laschet is evidently a representative of clear words. So she made it clear that she doesn’t think much of terms like “first lady” or “mother of the country”. “Both sucks!” Was her clear statement in the Cologne meeting on the subject.

Whether it will come to that and Armin Laschet will become Federal Chancellor is still completely open.



