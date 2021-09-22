Ariana Grande takes legal action against her stalker

September 22, 2021 – Stefan Angele

Life as a celebrity is not always all sunshine and roses. I had to experience Radio Hamburg megastar Ariana Grande again. Just recently became a man with a knife outside her home in the Hollywood Hills arrested for threatening her bodyguards. Now the singer goes one step further and issues an injunction against the man.

Husband has been molesting her for seven months

As the court documents say that “TMZ” and “The Blast” are available, the man has been trying desperately for seven months to get closer to the singer. This culminated on September 9th when he wanted to pass her security with a large hunting knife. Enough for Grande: The man should no longer be allowed to approach her or her property.









“I will kill her”

Ariana Grande is also quoted in the court records after she was questioned about the incident on her property. Accordingly, he should have shouted that he would kill her and her bodyguards. Then he pulled out the big knife and tried to attack the security guards. The man then fled quickly, but was arrested by the police after a short chase. Now that the man is at large, Ariana Grande wishes protection for herself and all of her family members. Among them is her husband Dalton Gomez. Hopefully Ariana will finally have some peace and quiet …

The best music from Ariana Grande