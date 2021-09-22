Anjelica Huston: Eternal Daughter, Eternal Beloved: She turns 65

Famous daughter, Oscar winner and long-time Nicholson lover: Anjelica Huston can look back on an eventful life.

When Anjelica Huston saw the light of day on July 8, 1951, her father was shooting the film “African Queen” with Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart. The daughter of world-famous and acclaimed director John Huston (1906-1987), she spent most of her childhood without her father. “It was a love that was transfigured by being absent,” recalled the actress, who is celebrating her 65th birthday today, in retrospect in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. “When he wanted to leave us for months to film, I clutched his legs to keep him from leaving.” She adored him until his death in August 1987.

Your penchant for older men

It seems almost typical that Huston developed a soft spot for older men. At the age of 18, she fell in love with fashion photographer Bob Richardson (1928-2005), who was 24 years her senior. However, the actress does not want to know anything about a difficult father complex. “I like older men because they have experience, because they have made decisions, because they are not wishy-washy types who want this today and that tomorrow,” she said in the interview. “To put it in one sentence: I only like men when they have really grown up. And isn’t it the case that many men are a thousand times more beautiful at fifty than they are at twenty?”

Destructive love for Jack Nicholson

Her love for Hollywood’s womanizer Jack Nicholson (79, “It doesn’t get any better”) made headlines. The couple were separated by an age difference of 14. From 1973, the two had a passionate on-off relationship for 17 years was mainly shaped by Nicholson’s numerous affairs. “When I confronted him in tears, it was:” Oh, that was just a pity fuck, “said Huston in her autobiography” Das Mädchen im Spiegel “, which was published in Germany in 2015 .









The actress returned the favor with a relationship with “Love Story” star Ryan O’Neal, 75. But he also cheated on Huston and was also violent towards her. He lost control at a party at her Beverly Hills home. “He came up to me, pulled my hair and gave me a head-butt. I saw stars and was half blind minutes after,” said Huston in her book.

She quickly returned to Nicholson. Only to be betrayed over and over again. When the Hollywood star finally announced that she was expecting a child from actress Rebecca Broussard (53, “Mars Attacks”), the relationship finally fell apart. In 1992 Huston found great happiness in the sculptor Robert Graham, who was 13 years his senior. Their marriage lasted until his death in 2008. There were no children, the actress could not have any.

From “Witches” to “Addams Family”

In her career, Huston, who also worked as a model at a young age, has been in front of the camera for over 60 films. Her breakthrough came under the direction of her father and at the side of her lover Nicholson in the Mafia flick “Die Ehre der Prizzis”, for which she received the 1985 Oscar for “Best Supporting Actress”. Further film successes such as “Hexen Hexen” or “The Grifters” followed. Her portrayal of Morticia Addams in the “Adams Family” films is legendary to this day. In recent years, however, Huston has rarely appeared on screen. From 2012 to 2013 she celebrated success with the series “Nash” on TV, and Huston also worked as a voice actress and director. She will soon be filming the comedy drama “Trouble” with Bill Pullman (“Independence Day 2”).

