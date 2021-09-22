Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: Shiloh is now taking sides in the divorce war









In a recent interview with the British “Vogue”, when asked if she was happy right now, Angelina replied: “I don’t know. The last few years have been pretty tough. I have concentrated on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back like the ice is melting and the blood is returning to my body. ” Freezing cold is at least still the predominant temperature in her feelings towards Brad. Because in the healing process of her family, she also erases the traces of her husband from her home. See Angelina in the following video as she usually only saw Brad – at home with her children.

The famous auction house Christie’s offers the painting “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” by Winston Churchill († 1965) for sale on Jolie’s behalf. Brad loved the picture the former British Prime Minister painted for US President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II. And once gave it to Angelina as proof of his great love for her. She is now hoping for proceeds of three million euros. Pitt will be able to get over this rude attack in the War of the Roses. All six children officially have the double surname Jolie-Pitt What will get under his skin like the stings of thorns on rose bushes, however, is a painful detail from the inner workings of his drifting apart family, which the American magazine “US Weekly” has just revealed. And thus Brad’s favorite daughter Shiloh turns away from him. A “Brangelina” insider tells that the couple’s eldest biological daughter has deleted her father’s last name on her private Instagram account in order not to be associated with him. All six children officially have the double surname Jolie-Pitt. And now that! Daughter Shiloh would rather be a boy – she showed it very clearly a year ago.







“This action is like a stab in Brad’s heart” “This action is like a stab in Brad’s heart,” another confidante of the ex-couple is quoted as saying. “Family is everything to him. It hurts very, very much.” Mainly because it’s Shiloh, with whom Brad has always had a very special, very close bond – they are said to have talked to each other about Facetime almost every day. “Can you take it as a sign that Brad has lost his daughter Shiloh to her mother Angelina” In any case, the facts are understandable: On Instagram there is the “Shi52706” channel (the numbers stand for her date of birth on May 27, 2006), whose owner is a “Shiloh Jolie”. “Even if she didn’t cross Brad’s name out of sheer malice,” the insider explains, “it can be interpreted as a sign that Brad lost his daughter Shiloh to her mother Angelina.” Her manipulative behavior has often been assumed – and the relationship between Brad and the oldest three children is said to be still shaken. In addition, several credible sources reported that reports of a summer affair Pitts with German model Nicole Mary (27) had made Angelina white-hot. After all, he is said to have traveled with the Berliner in a private jet to the family estate in France – once the love nest of “Brangelina”. But does she really go so far in her anger that she wants to alienate their children from their father? Because in “Vogue” she is unusually self-critical: “I have the feeling that I lack all the skills to be a traditional mother who stays at home. I can do it because the children are quite resilient and help me but I’m not good at it at all. “ However, every kind of resilience has an end. Namely when children want nothing more than that their parents finally get along again. Marlen Bruckner