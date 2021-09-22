And suddenly the hair is on fire

Berlin – It’s only a short scene, but it hurts a lot while watching and probably caused a lot of horror for the person concerned. Actress Nicole Richie, who celebrated her 40th birthday on Tuesday, shares a video on her Instagram account. It shows how the it girl blows out the candles on a birthday cake to the applause of friends. But the cheering of those present turns into loud screeching when suddenly the hair of the jubilarian is on fire.

Richie then quickly withdrew from the cake decorated with icing and a child’s photo, a helpful hand tried to extinguish the blonde curls that had caught fire. Then the video stops abruptly. Richie commented on the clip with humor, so we can assume that the mishap did not end in a short hairstyle: “Well … so far 40 is hot,” she wrote and posted a flame emoji. Her husband, musician Joel Madden, commented that the video was really hot.

Plenty of reason for a joke

The situation looked very threatening at first, after all, flashes of flames rose on both sides of Richie’s face. Numerous stars commented on the video, which really offers enough reason to joke. Singer Kelly Rowland wrote that her heart just stopped. Richie’s brother-in-law Benji Madden, who is married to Cameron Diaz, advised her to keep the fire burning.









Imago There were also hairy scenes in “The Simple Life”: Nicole Richie, her mother Karen and Paris Hilton (from left).

Nicole Richie is the adopted daughter of Lionel Richie and became known on the side of Paris Hilton through the reality show “The Simple Life”. More than five million subscribers follow her on Instagram. Richie has two children with Joel Madden, the singer of the American punk band Good Charlotte.

Burning off hair is by the way a well-practiced hairdressing technique in some countries such as India – it is said to make the hair even thicker and fuller. In this country, dermatologists advise against it because controlled flaring is difficult or even impossible. Also, hairdressers say the fire breaks hair and makes it brittle. Maybe the flaming hairdressers are more interested in the show effect. In this sense: Please do not imitate – and always be careful with loose hair near candles.