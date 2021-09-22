AMC Entertainment: Now it should also fix Dogecoin

Driven by Reddit, Meme and Yolo traders, AMC Entertainment’s stock has risen sharply. The risk-averse investors do not care that the management even warned against investing in the share in the context of the announcement of the third capital increase. Rather, the management ensnares those who have fallen victim to the investment cult around AMC and puts surveys on Dogecoin online on Twitter.

And yes, that’s the message: Previously relevant cinema chain is putting a survey on Twitter to find out whether it should introduce the latest payment technology called Dogecoin. The Twitter peer group, made up of 100 percent intellectuals, quickly agrees that additional costs are required for the continued existence of the cinema chain and that after Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co, another payment method must be implemented.

The CEO personally replied to the survey, which was clear at 68 percent for Dogecoin advocates: “It is obvious that you are of the opinion that we should accept Dogecoin. Now the only question is how we can do that. “

Investors in most companies would wonder what their CEOs have time for. The upcoming Dogecoin implementation gives AMC shareholders a fresh impetus – or the paper simply rose 3.3 percent in a positive overall market.









To be honest: I haven’t dealt much with AMC. But the short rate that has fallen is probably not enough to cause a short squeeze. In addition, AMC has not yet reached the pre-Corona visitor numbers and probably never will. In addition, the capital increases not only made it harder to move prices, but also created massive dilution that would put off any institutional investor. Perhaps, thanks to the fresh capital, the management will also be able to plug the balance sheet holes created by the extensive renovations. Whether the growing cinema business of the future is in store for a healthy corporation is certainly doubtful. And finally the following should be noted: Evaluation! Conclusion: Buying AMC is like Dogecoin. Crazy! But even a tuple onion was once worth a house.

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC REG. SHARES CLASS A DL -, 01

(NASDAQ: A1W90H)