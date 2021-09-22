Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Amazon grabs series with Nicolas Cage

By Vimal Kumar
For a long time it was a rumor, now it’s confirmed: Nicholas Cage will play the “Tiger King” Joe Exotic. The series is produced for Amazon.

When “Tiger King” (or “Big Cats and Their Predators”) appeared on Netflix in March, it was probably not clear to many how crazy the story of Joe Exotic, Carol Baskin and the various predators really is. Now the story is being told again – in series.

It had long been a rumor that Nicholas Cage was supposed to play the zoo owner. This has now been confirmed – it is the first series role in the long career of the Oscar winner. The whole thing is produced by Amazon.

That means we’ll be able to see the series on Prime shortly after it airs on US TV. What it will be called is not yet known, but a total of eight episodes will be shot. Both the new production and the documentary on Netflix are based on the article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild” by Leif Reigstad.


