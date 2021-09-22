Adam Sandler visits the King of Queens in a new series · KINO.de

In the cinema we have often seen this duo together on the screen, now Kevin James and Adam Sandler also meet on the small screen. In the new sitcom of the former “King of Queens” his old buddy will pay his respects and visit him in at least one episode of “Kevin Can Wait”. We’ll tell you what role Adam Sandler will slip into. You can find out what the new comedy series is about in the video. A small excerpt from Adam Sandler’s visit to Kevin James is also waiting for you.

Kevin James soon gets a visit from his buddy Adam Sandler. © CBS

Of course, we mainly associate Kevin James with the role of the less ambitious courier driver Doug Heffernan, who is mainly interested in a cozy snack. But the former “King of Queens” also usually cut a likeable figure in the cinema. He often played his role of the typical average American at the side of his friend Adam Sandler, for example in the comedy “Grownups”. Now the two actors can be seen together in an episode of the series “Kevin Can Wait”.









Adam Sandler visits Kevin James in “Kevin Can Wait”

In the sitcom “Kevin Can Wait”, Kevin James plays a retired police officer who has to deal with his newfound free time and the problems of his family that have been largely ignored so far. Adam Sandler will slip into the role of his former colleague, who now has a new partner. Kevin James doesn’t like that at all and reacts jealously.

Mixed response: critics don’t know what to do with “Kevin Can Wait” yet

When the new series of the “King of Queens” will come to Germany and we will enjoy the meeting between Kevin James and Adam Sandler is not yet clear, but you can already watch the first few minutes of “Kevin Can Wait” look at.

Excerpt from “Kevin Can Wait” with Kevin James

Kevin Can Wait from Malinin Andry on Vimeo. Here you can also see how Adam Sandler is doing as a guest star on “Kevin Can Wait”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDQTTTG6x6E

