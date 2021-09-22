Adam Sandler closes deal for four more Netflix films

The first two films that Adam Sandler shot for Netflix are the streaming service’s most successful self-produced feature films to date. Two are still pending after The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over according to the contract. Of the Hollywood Reporter now reports that Netflix has ordered four additional films from Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions. Somebody’s got to take care of Rob Schneider’s upkeep, after all, and we’re definitely not doing that.









With three billion dollars earned worldwide, Adam Sandler is one of the most successful cinema comedians. The popularity of the comedy, which can be understood across language barriers, is likely to be reflected in the preferences of the more than 90 million Netflix subscribers. As Variety highlights, Adams Sandler, along with his company Happy Madison, was the first major Hollywood star in 2014 to turn his back on traditional theatrical exploitation with the Netflix deal. In doing so, he anticipated the dwindling box office results of his films. Sandler still shoots occasionally for the cinema (next Yeh Din Ka Kissa by Noah Baumbach), but as a comedy star he mostly takes place on Netflix.

Sandy Wexler is the name of the next, third Adam Sandler film for Netflix. It is directed by Mr. Deeds and The Do-Over director Steven Brill. The meta-comedy about the Hollywood business in the 90s brings together Sandler’s regular cast around Nick Swardson, Chris Rock, David Spade and (of course) Rob Schneider as well as Jennifer Hudson and numerous cameos. At the 04/14/2017 Sandy Wexler is published on Netflix. Five more Adam Sandler films are now contractually secured.