Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Adam Levine is doing so badly in the new Maroon 5 “Wait” music video with Alexandra Daddario

By Arjun Sethi
Adam Levine really doesn’t have it easy in the new Maroon 5 “Wait” music video with Alexandra Daddario | YouTube

Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 have the music video for their new song “Wait” published and you really shouldn’t miss it! Directed by David Meyers and an actress for the female lead Alexandra Daddario committed, who wakes up in a coffin at the beginning of the clip after being stung by a scorpion.

The song is after “What Lovers Do” the second single from her sixth studio album “Red Pill Blues”, which was launched in November 2017.

A few weeks ago a video was released for “Wait” that Adam Levine shot himself. To do this, he just grabbed his cell phone and filmed a lot of short clips and put some Snapchat filters over them. Even his wife Behati Prinsloo can be seen in it.

From March 1st, Maroon 5 will go on the “Red Pill Blues Tour”, but so far only 26 dates have been set for South and North America.

















Arjun Sethi
