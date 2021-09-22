ADA bulls use support at $ 1.89 as a stepping stone

The Cardano course has lost 21% of its value this week.

The bulls then took their chance and grabbed support from the May 9th low.

The chart image for the ADA price is currently changing for the better and a possible return of 16% beckons.

Cardano price (ADA) has been in a downward spiral since the beginning of this week after ADA broke a supportive ascending trendline twice. With these two supportive elements so close together, the sellers had two excellent entry opportunities to leverage their short positions. The bulls have now seen the correction and are starting to eliminate the sellers as the bears take profits on their short positions.

Cardano course: bulls strike – 16% rally beckons

The Cardano course broke two supports in a quick unit of time that were holding the bull run in check. As the buyers were flushed out of their positions, the sellers had the upper hand and were able to efficiently drive ADA down, resulting in a 21% correction. However, the bulls stepped on the scene today and are starting a turnaround. The Cardano rate has risen from 1.89 back to over $ 2.









This orange horizontal line has already proven its importance in the past. Before the summer it acted as a resistance and kept the price action capped. After the breakthrough on August 13, the resistance turned into support and meanwhile gave the price a 68% boost. This level is still considered support and ADA has traded slightly higher since then.

ADA seems to have bottomed out, and with global sentiment back towards Risk-On, expect a further spike towards $ 2.30. After that, things get tricky as the green ascending trendline and 55-day line act as resistance. The bulls have to overcome these two hurdles and need an external catalyst to break out of these levels.

ADA / USD daily chart

The catalyst for a higher Cardano price could be tonight’s FOMC meeting. If Powell announces to the markets that financial conditions will not tighten too quickly and that US growth has more scope, investors will buy more risky assets straight away. This is considered a very beneficial tailwind for cryptocurrencies in general and could drive ADA rate above $ 2.40.

Should some events turn for the worse, such as a default on Evergrande or a stock market slump on a hawkish note from the FOMC, then expect the bulls to be pushed out of their long positions and sellers to make a sweeping correction to $ 1, 70 that would drive the ADA rate down nearly 40%.