ADA at $ 4 by the end of the year – who’ll win? From Investing.com







Investing.com – The smart contract era officially began on September 12, but so far there is no executable decentralized application (dApp). The eUTXO design created by the IOHK presents the developers of dApps with special challenges that still have to be solved.

The greatest difficulty is to circumvent the simultaneity problem, as this prevents multiple users from having access to a token. The decentralized exchange (DEX) MinSwap was one of the first projects that had to temporarily go offline due to this problem until a solution was found.

Who masters the Cardano UTXO challenge?

The developers of DEX SundaeSwap are planning the Cardano launch of their project for the fourth quarter. According to their own information, they have found a way to get the simultaneity problem under control. Whether this is just a clever marketing strategy or whether the goal is within reach cannot currently be clarified with absolute certainty.

SundeaSwap simply stated:

“The testnet is on its way! The smart contract team worked on further automated tests and extensive optimization. We’ve reduced both CPU and memory usage by a factor of 20. In addition, work on our team tokens has started. “

So that the team does not run out of money on the way to the launch of the DEX project, the venture capital company cFund, which is headed by the Cardano founding company IOG, has a stake worth 1.3 million dollars accepted.

Another promising project is MELD. The development in the DeFi area should make it possible for users to borrow their stored crypto currencies when the till is empty at the end of a month. This eliminates the hated sale of cryptocurrencies in the HODL community, just because a temporary liquidity bottleneck occurs.

It is also possible to park your own cryptocurrencies in staking pools, where they then generate returns in the form of MELD tokens.









The developers originally assumed that the problem with simultaneity in the UTXO ledger can be neglected.

“In a young ecosystem with a small block size, Layer 1 latency must always be expected. We should either invest in a Layer 2 solution or concentrate first on other areas such as security and economic models. “

But the new situation caused the team to have difficulty explaining and so they went on the offensive.

“We had to publish the first draft of a paper in just 2-3 days to clarify heated issues without questioning Cardano’s ability to be simultaneity. Since then we have made further progress: from new ideas to the formalization and verification of models with mathematicians, to the creation of proofs-of-concept in different environments. “

Solutions are being sought across the board, but currently none of the dApp developers really want to look into their cards. You can’t blame them. Because the teams that are first at the finish line should have a not inconsiderable time and competitive advantage.

Cardano on the way to new all-time highs

DeVere Group’s CEO, Nigel Green, told Business Insider that the Cardano will hit a new all-time high in the $ 4 range by the end of the year.

Green was right back in August when he predicted the rally to $ 3. From his point of view, Cardano will benefit, among other things, from its green reputation.

The decisive factor now is that the dApp developers will really succeed in eliminating the simultaneity problem over the next few weeks. If the first projects go online as planned in the fourth quarter, then the ADA should be a good bit further on its way towards $ 4.

From Marco Oehrl