Actress Amanda Seyfried has secretly become a mother

Amanda Seyfried has become a mother for the second time, secretly, quietly and quietly. Three and a half years after the birth of her daughter, the actress can now look forward to a boy.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have had offspring again. The 34-year-old US actress, known from films like “Mamma Mia!” and “Les Misérables” became a mother for the second time. However, the film star did not personally share this with his almost five million fans on Instagram.

Amanda Seyfried spread the good news with the support of two charities. INARA and War Child USA released the baby’s first picture. The organizations wrote on their Instagram channels: “We are very pleased to be the first to announce that our board members Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their second child into this world.”









In addition, the charities published a statement from the parents: “Since the birth of our daughter three years ago, our commitment to the innocent children who are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives.”

“It’s so hard to plan”

It is already the second child for the 34-year-old and her husband ten years her senior. Daughter Nina was born three and a half years ago. Shortly before, the couple had said yes. With baby number two there are now four.

The actress had kept to herself that Amanda Seyfried had expected offspring again. In an interview last year she said: “I want to get pregnant again, but I’m not ready to have a second child.” She wants to wait until her daughter is at school so that she has enough time with the baby. At the time, however, she also emphasized: “It is so difficult to plan.”