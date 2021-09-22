46 shockers get in the mood for Halloween

Summer brought us a lot of exciting horror films, but now autumn is here. The weather is getting dreary and the mood is perfect. Just in time to get in the mood for autumn and with it the Halloween season, dozens of new series and films await you on Netflix, Amazon, in the cinema and more.

For the best new horror films and series to be scared of this fall, check out ours Overview of all scary starts in the stream, TV, cinema and home cinema.

Horror in the cinema: These starts await us in autumn 2021

In the cinema you can save yourself from the dreary autumn weather and in the dark hall in front of the big screen you can shudder and be frightened. From the gruesome zombie horror to the return of a slasher icon, everything is included:

© Universal Pictures Halloween kills

The previously known theatrical releases can still be postponed at any time. If there are any changes, we will adjust them here.

No Halloween without Michael Myers: Check out the trailer for Halloween Kills

Halloween Kills – Trailer (German) HD

Genre fans can also visit between October 17th and November 7th around 37 new films happy that as part of the Fantasy Film Festival be shown in cinemas in 7 German cities.

The best horror films on DVD, Blu-ray and as stream in autumn 2021

It’s best to shudder in your own four walls and under the ceiling. Numerous genre and horror innovations await you in the home theater in autumn DVD, Blu-ray and as purchase / rental stream:

Do you feel like laughing at blood-soaked horror? Then make a note of Bloody Hell

Bloody Hell – Trailer (English) HD

These horror films are waiting for you in the stream on Netflix and Amazon

In the stream there are several highlights on Netflix that you shouldn’t miss. There, the thematic category is again used to get in the mood for Halloween Netflix & Chills opened:









Which horror films await you on Amazon Prime Video:

Amazon’s horror series Welcome to the Blumhouse continues

Welcome To The Blumhouse – Trailer (English) HD

Also in the stream: The best horror series in autumn on Netflix, Amazon and Co.

90 minutes of horror are not enough for you? Don’t worry about that for the gruesome autumn binge there is enough selection of interesting horror series on Netflix, Amazon and on TV that you don’t have to leave your house for.

Fans of The Walking Dead can look forward to the Double the load of zombie drama be happy. While the spin-off World Beyond starts into the final 2nd season, Fear the Walking Dead wants to teach you fear with the nuclear zombie apocalypse.

A special horror highlight awaits you on Netflix. Because horror master Mike Flanagan has his next Netflix horror work after Haunted Hill House and Haunted Bly Manor, which brings us nightmarish events on a secluded island.

Trailer for the new Netflix horror from the Haunted Hill House creators

Midnight Mass – S01 Trailer (English) HD

Here are our series tips for your creepy Halloween binge:

Podcast for horror fans: The best horror series on Netflix

In this podcast episode of Stream Flurry, we scare ourselves with the 13 best horror series from Netflix. There is now a lot of creepy off-the-peg at Netflix. But in which horror series should you actually invest hours of life?

Jenny, Max and Andrea look at your and their own highlights and recommend horrors, vampires, horror comedies and everything else that the heart of horror fans desires.

