Your kids are suffering so much from the corona lockdown!

In an interview, Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie talks about how bad the corona lockdown is for her children.
- Angelina Jolie lives in Los Feliz with her six children.
- The corona lockdown is not easy for the kids, according to the actress.
The ongoing corona pandemic is no picnic for the rich and beautiful. The virus has paralyzed Hollywood for a year now.
Angelina Jolie (45) is also affected by this. The mum of six has spent a lot of time with her kids in her villa in Los Feliz over the past few months.
Brad Pitt’s ex (57) now reveals in an interview with “Variety” that this is not always easy. She compares the lockdown with her current flick «The only true Ivan». In it, a gorilla ekes out a sad existence in a glass cage.
Jolie: “I think this imprisonment is something that sadly appeals to a lot of children. The film helps them to support each other in taking action against this constricting feeling. “
Angelina, who was involved in the film, thought a lot during the shooting about what it meant to be locked up.
Angelina Jolie has been fighting with Brad for five years
And it’s not just the corona crisis that is troubling Hollywood beauty. For five years now, Angelina Jolie has had a wild custody battle with her ex-husband.
Not easy for their kids Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), Vivienne and Knox (both 12) …
