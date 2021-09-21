Will there be a shift here too? [UPDATE]

Update on the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta. – (C) DICE, EA

After the release postponement of Battlefield 2042 from October to November, the open beta could also be postponed to October.

According to the trusted Battlefield insider Tom Henderson is the new start date of the Battlefield 2042 open beta October 6, 2021 for pre-orderbefore they are on October 8, 2021 for all players is available.

According to Henderson, the official announcement of the dates should take place in the coming days. Its source is data from an “internal system” that it cannot hurry.

Original notification from September 3 or 7, 2021:

Battlefield 2042: Beta starts on September 22nd

the Battlefield 2042 open beta is scheduled to start in September 2021as confirmed by Electronic Arts. More precisely on September 22, 2021, as two insiders have revealed. There are also initial hints in the PlayStation and Xbox Store! Now there is a certain Tom Henderson who also speaks of this date.

As @PlayStationSize showed on Twitter are files for the Access to the Battlefield 2042 Beta appeared on both PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. EA previously confirmed that there will be a beta for the game ahead of its launch, but there hasn’t been an official word on when exactly it will launch. The two insiders have more details Tom Henderson, as well as Jeff Grubb.

Henderson even says, “I’m giving away 10 copies of Battlefield 2042 to 10 random people who will retweet it if it ends up not being true.”

However, with early access files appearing in console stores, it is likely that beta could start soon.

According to all the evidence, the Battlefield 2042 beta will start in September 2021. And if Tom Henderson is already making bets and Jeff Grubb confirms his theory, then it should really be September 22, 2021 for the Battlefield 2042 Beta will. Exactly one month before the shooter’s release.

Original message from July 14, 2021:

Battlefield 2042 will include cross-platform gaming between Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC, developer DICE and publisher Electronic Arts confirmed in a blog post on Wednesday. Players on the platforms PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can also play against each other, but given the maximum difference in the number of players (64 players vs. 128 players) between consoles of the last and the current generation, intergenerational gaming will not be possible. the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will therefore be exciting.









DICE says it will test cross-play functionality during the Battlefield 2042 technical playtest, which was scheduled to go live sometime in July but has since been postponed to “later this summer.” The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta was originally scheduled for July 2021, but has been postponed indefinitely. August is a possible new month, which shooter fans are already looking forward to with great anticipation.

Gamers expecting to play on multiple platforms also got some good news today: DICE says it is developing cross-progression and cross-commerce for Battlefield 2042, which will be shared across all platforms. “Your unlocked progress and purchases in your PlayStation copy of the game will carry over to the Xbox or PC version and vice versa,” DICE said on EA.com.

Battlefield 2042: Before the beta, the alpha tests

When the shooter was announced, we were told that by Release on October 22, 2021 (October 15th for Gold or Ultimate buyers) one Technical Alpha and an Open Beta of Battlefield 2042 will take place will.

If DICE’s plan is still right, the “technical game test” should take place sometime in July. EA Play Live will take place on July 22, 2021, and it would also be appropriate to show gameplay material from Battlefield 2042 live. Insiders believe they know that EA will then show us the alpha version of the game. According to the Twitter channel “PlayStation Game Size”, the alpha client should be around 20 gigabytes in size. But only a few “Battlefield veterans” are allowed to play.

Update on July 17, 2021: According to latest inside information the alpha should be postponed and not take place on July 22, 2021. Therefore, the official beta could not take place until October, shortly before the release.

The size of the alpha client would fit: that of Battlefield 5 was around 15 gigabytes in size.

When does the beta start?

We shouldn’t see any secret fan videos from the Alpha Test until July 22nd. All Alpha participants must sign a strict NDA (Non Disclosure Agreement).

So what can we expect from the Battlefield 2042 Beta? It is planned that the participants will play the “orbital map”, ie a map for 128 players. Above all, player search, loading times, etc. should be tested. The first specialists in the game will also be there: Boris, Casper, Falck and Mackay. Some of the new weapons and vehicles are also expected to appear in the later episode Battlefield 2042 Beta Have tested: The M5A3 and AC42 assault rifles, as well as the F-35E Panther Jet and the MV38-Condor helicopter.

Battlefield 2042 Beta Period: The exact time is not yet known. However, you can expect August, as DICE has planned the Open Beta for the summer.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 15 and 22, 2021 for Windows PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One.

More about Battlefield 2042

For all those who have not played the predecessors, Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5, on the PC, there will be the opportunity to try it for free in the summer of 2021. The code for the standard editions can be downloaded from Amazon Gaming (requires Prime membership).

Battlefield 2042 will also have a very special mode called Battlefield Portal. The previous Battlefield games blur into one, and many community map favorites are at the start!

To cheaters and hackers from Battlefield 2042 EA uses the same anti-cheat software from Epic Games, Easy Anti-Cheat.