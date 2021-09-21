Will there be a sequel?

In the animated film “Spies Undercover”, Will Smith and Tom Holland speak the two main characters. But what about a sequel?

The animated adventure “Spione Undercover” is inspired by the short film “Pigeon: Impossible” and revolves around the 15-year-old technology genius Walter (in the original: Tom Holland), who plays the cool and charming top spy Lance (Will Smith) in transformed into a pigeon. How the dissimilar duo is saving the world with it, you could watch last Saturday in the free TV premiere on Sat.1. If you missed the film, you can also catch up on it at any time with a subscription to Disney +. But what about “Spies Undercover 2”, the possible sequel to the family film?

Why “Spies Undercover 2” is unlikely

While directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane have expressed an interest in returning to their world and characters, should the opportunity arise, a sequel is unlikely. In addition to a moderate success at the box office, this is primarily due to the fate of the animation studio Blue Sky. The studio, which is responsible for animation hits like “Ice Age” and “Rio”, once operated under 20th Century Fox. After the takeover by Disney, who are well equipped with their own animation company and Pixar, the Blue Sky Studios were closed. The agent film is therefore the studio’s last film and “Spies Undercover 2” is extremely unlikely.

Since the entire Blue Sky catalog and all IPs are now part of Disney, a continuation is theoretically still possible. After the end of the first part, villain Killian (Ben Mendelsohn) could be out for revenge or a new threat could tempt Walter to come up with a new invention. Maybe he’ll turn Lance into another animal to save the world. “Spione Undercover 2” also depends on the return of the two stars around Will Smith and Tom Holland, but almost two years after its cinema release, an announcement would come as a surprise.

Successful alternatives to “Spies Undercover 2”

Even if a sequel is not to be expected, there are still a lot of other animated films that can convince with a successful mix of action and suspense:

“Raya and the Last Dragon”: The latest animated film from Disney comes without a song and sends its heroine on an adventurous search for a magical mythical creature in the divided land of Kumatra.

“Baymax”: In the comic film adaptation, a large, inflatable robot and the young inventor Hiro (Bastian Pastewka) team up with the high-tech team Big Hero 6 to save the world from a threat.

“The Lego Movie”: The simple construction worker Emmet (Chris Pratt) is said to be the chosen one to save the Lego world from an evil tyrant.

