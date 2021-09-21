Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Will Smith is so good in bed

By Sonia Gupta
Will Smith with ex-wife Sheree Zampino (now 53). Photo: Instagram / shereezampino

From 1992 to 1995 Sheree Zampino (53) was married to Hollywood superstar Will Smith (52). The two have a son together: Trey (28).

The relationship lasted only three years, but they are still on friendly terms to this day. So it’s surprising that 25 years after the divorce, Sheree suddenly shared spicy secrets. Yes, she really does tell publicly how good he is in bed!

From 2012 to 2014, the 53-year-old took part in the reality show “Hollywood Exes”, where she repeatedly praised Will’s “skills”. When the actors were called together one more time, they were promptly asked what they actually meant by that.

Sheree Zampino.

Photo: imago images / MediaPunch




The beautiful celebrity woman answered frankly: “Will and I were married. We had a baby together. Will and I haven’t been intimate since, I think, 1994. But he knows what he’s doing”she said with a smile.

Sheree also indicated on several occasions that the sex life of the former celebrity couple was really something special.

Will Smith (right) with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith (2nd from right) and their children Trey, Willow and Jaden (from left).

Photo: imago images / ZUMA Press

If the ex raves like that, it doesn’t piss off Will’s current wife Jada Pinkett-Smith (49)? No, apparently she takes it calmly. Shortly after Sheree’s love affair, Jada even invited her to her own show “Red Table Talk”.

“She’s Trey’s mom. Trey is Will’s firstborn. The Ree and Mister Smith were once married. We’re what they call a blended family.”, Jada introduced her guest after giving Sheree an extremely warm welcome. I guess that’s called serenity.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
