Why Adam Sandler is so successful – style

Torture is forbidden in Germany. But you are allowed to watch Adam Sandler films for 20 hours. Then you looked over the more recent oeuvre of a 51-year-old actor, who until now has perhaps only been perceived as a cinematic signal buoy: Everything that was connected with him was somehow too shallow. Sandler, however, has played a leading role on average twice a year since the mid-1990s, receives $ 20 million per film and has just made an exclusive deal with Netflix for four more films. The basis for the contract was the viewing habits of the millions of Netflix users, which are meticulously evaluated by the streaming service. Amazing result: Nothing is watched as reliably as films with Adam Sandler.

When you consider that there is hardly any adult who is a Sandler fan or even defends him, that’s a surprise. His films have been falling through the critics for years, and among culture enthusiasts Sandler is taken about as seriously as the late Boris Yeltsin. But there must be a high number of unreported cases. An armada of people who secretly watch Adam Sandler films at night and never tell anyone about them. To get to them, the 20-hour self-experiment should serve, and the question: What kind of male image is it that Sandler embodies so successfully?

20 hours of Sandler, that is above all 20 hours of ball pit. It’s plain bullshit, but you jump in. The setting of these films is not intact in the Heinz Erhardt sense, it is rather irrelevant in a goofy sense. The camera always revolves around Sandler, who incidentally produces most of his films himself today and is also involved in the scripts. He stoically coped with one minor catastrophe after another, war and peace waft through his face without moving it significantly. That is probably already the first formula for success – Sandler is a rock-shaped advocate of all those who really only want their peace and mowing the lawn, but for whom everyday life puts obstacles in their way. So far, so Mario Barth.









In contemporary domestic settings in the provinces, the proll bear Adam Sandler is strongest. As soon as he is in historical costume (cruel: “Cobbler”), he does not seem to trust himself on the way. No, Sandler is the guy across the street. Someone who buys XXL shirts at the hardware store and prefers to wear basketball shorts with them. He is a family man at the grill, good-natured friend, unsuccessful employee, material lover. Upper category: harmless zero.

The Sandler man is harmlessly backward

In a merciless optimization society, his good-natured lack of drive is quite attractive. Sandler exudes an outmoded cow warmth, a rich cosiness. It’s a contrast to the neo-complicated, hyper-emotional migraine men who are currently trending in fashion and culture. Sandler is not tender, but it is soft. And it may not be what women dream of, but what they can get in everyday life. Humor is a constant wish when a woman over 30 is supposed to sketch her dream man. Well, that’s what Sandler radiates and beyond that: Honey, I’m loyal, always let you take the stage and like to cuddle up.

Not a matter of course in the face of a young generation of men who have long paid attention to trimmed bodies and other appearance as much as women. While men occupy women’s bastions in the real world, the Sandler man is harmlessly backward. That is why Sandler is so unisex today, the men on the sofa are not jealous, and the women think: Oh, nice clumsy, you know what you have.