Who will be the green Hulk’s cousin?

The upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk is set to attract many viewers on the Disney + streaming service in 2022. We already know that work on the script is apparently over, like us as a writer Dana Schwartz on her Twitter account.

However, we don’t know if She-Hulk will be an animated series or a liveAction series with the female green monster expected. A secret is still being kept about the series and the Corona crisis was not exactly conducive to revelations about upcoming projects.

3 reasons why we look forward to She-Hulk

She-Hulk – Endowed with wisdom and superhuman strength

We assume that we will with it real actors in the Marvel series. Should this happen, the exciting question arises of who could slip into the role of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk.

Like her cousin Bruce Banner / Hulk, Jennifer Walters possesses superhuman powers. These are available when the Hulk transforms them into a green being. Since her brain stays in tact, she is also very intelligent in the shape of She-Hulk as well as being professional and successful lawyer On the way. In addition, she has a lot more to offer in terms of skills, because she has

one superhuman speed and perseverance,

and perseverance, one extreme resilience ,

, a disproportionate great agility and

and very good healing powers.

Unlike her male Hulk counterpart, She-Hulk keeps hers Intelligence and personalitywhen the green madman comes out. That’s why Jennifer Walters decided to be super strong and green all the time.

Who can fill the role of She-Hulk?

So we are looking for one Actress between 30 and 40 years of agethat can express the inner dichotomy of the figure well. She has to be petite to make the physical change all the more evident. She-Hulk is also witty and headstrong, not as hesitant and introverted as Hulk. She should also be able to switch from calm and professional to angry and powerful very quickly. Action skills are essential.

We should also remember that the actress is well known, but not too expensive yet may be like Lily James or Dakota Johnson. The actress may not yet be so well known that she dwarfs the Hulk. She must also not have embodied a role in the MCU and so candidates like Tessa Thompson or Karen Gillan have already dropped out of the casting list.

Some experts believe that the new Marvel series rather funny and bizarre could be, a meta-comedy à la Deadpool without being raunchy enough to fit the profile of Disney +.









Rumor has it that the producing studio Disney already has it envisaged an actress or a guy: the Alison Brie type. The actress, who was particularly successful with the Netflix series GLOW, was a bit surprised herself how Cinema blend quoted:

I didn’t really realize that this was such a trend. But I woke up and saw a lot of Instagram posts with pictures of me and She-Hulk side by side that I just thought were “cool”. And then this quote about an ‘Alison Brie guy’ that I honestly found very exciting because I had been for the ‘Anne Hathaway type’ or the ‘Zooey Deschanel type’ have auditioned.

I was very flattered to be my own type to someone else. … And then I made a couple of phone calls and we’ll talk about that later [scherzhaft gesagt].

Alison Brie would fit perfectly as She-Hulk. As Ruth in GLOW, she presents herself as gifted comedianthat can be fearful, seductive, powerful, sensitive, pragmatic and, and … So it’s no wonder she created a guy with it.

5 more casting suggestions for She-Hulk

Riley Keough

Magic Mike and Mad Max: Fury Road are already in the portfolio of the 31-year-old actress. In The House That Jack Built in particular, Riley Keough demonstrated sensitivity coupled with humanity. Since she was not yet part of a large franchise, her acting talent would certainly benefit a possible entry.

Vanessa Kirby

The 32-year-old Vanessa Kirby has already gained series experience in the Netflix project The Crown. Otherwise, she was in Mission: Impossible 6 – Fallout and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw in front of the camera. Continuing to participate in the M: I series could run counter to the She Hulk schedule. It would be a shame anyway, because the British actress can be very proud and aloof and can really strike with just a glance.

Alexandra Daddario

34-year-old Alexandra Daddario has appeared in many series. She was seen in the blockbusters San Andreas and Baywatch. But the really big leading role is still missing. So She-Hulk would be very welcome to the actress who performs many of her stunts herself.

Mae Whitman

The 31-year-old Mae Whitman is not exactly one of the tallest actresses in Hollywood at 1.57 m, but she was in front of the camera when she was 6 years old. Her humor is infectious, laconic and sarcastic, it comes across. So it might be just right for She-Hulk.

Bella Heathcote

33 year old Bella Heathcote has proven in Pride and Prejudice & Zombies that she can swing swords and keep the monsters off her neck with dance acrobatics. These qualities could come in handy for a she-hulk casting.

Marvel series and Disney + in the Stream Flurry Podcast

SHIELD fan Andrea, Marvel critic Jenny and MCU expert Matthias check in the Moviepilot podcast Stream Flurry which MCU series are worthwhile and which we can look forward to.

Series that are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already available on Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney +. But Marvel Television, which produced all previous series, is now history. Because with Disney +, the MCU is planning a series of series that are even more closely linked to the movies and the Avengers.

Is there an actress on the list that you would like to see as She-Hulk?