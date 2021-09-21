Who is Emma Stone? The Hollywood star in portrait

Na, no, Emma Stone remains humble, and she also hits the right note. “I like to sing, I sing in the shower and in the car, but I’m not a really accomplished singer,” says the actress – even though she has just received a Golden Globe for best leading actress in the musical “La La Land” and for the same role as a promising contender for the Oscar this year. In the comedy – nominated for a record 14 Oscar and currently at number 2 in Germany’s cinemas – Stone and co-star Ryan Gosling sing their way through ballads for two hours; Many a critic speaks of having revived the genre of musicals and Hollywood’s most glorious times.

The fact that Stone does not take himself so terribly, in spite of all this, is typical of the very pleasant actress who sits across from me this morning in a hotel in that original, ultimate LA-LA country of Beverly Hills, in a sleepy cream-colored and gray design Suite fortunately lit by the glistening sunlight streaming in through the windows. The 28-year-old is also a radiant figure; her red hair, her trademark, is now dyed platinum blonde (“I’m naturally blonde, but not that blonde,” she says), and an elaborately braided topknot prevents it from falling on her face. She wears an emerald green Alexander McQueen dress that accentuates her green, plate-round eyes.









Success is not a question of age

Despite her young age, Stone has now established herself as one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses; She moves smoothly from dramas like “The Help”, in which she played a writer in America’s south who gives black housemaids a voice, to comedies like “Easy A”. Woody Allen has already brought her in front of the camera twice, for “Magic in the Moonlight” and “Irrational Man”. And she was also allowed to shine in comic blockbusters about “The Amazing Spider-Man”, in the role of love interest of the title hero – who in turn was portrayed by her colleague Andrew Garfield (33, “The Social Network”, “Everything we had to give”), also at times in real life boyfriend. The two were together for four years, albeit with interruptions. Stone is currently single; She doesn’t want to tell more about her love affairs, even though she recently said about the ex that he was “someone I still love very much”.









Emma Stone in conversation

“I was a precocious child”

Image: Picture Alliance



But she likes to talk openly about other important people in her life, especially about her family. A tattoo on her wrist shows that she is close to this: “Bird’s feet”, a design by ex-Beatle Paul McCartney as a gift to her mother Krista to celebrate the fact that her breast cancer was in remission: “My mother is a big one Fan of the Beatles, “says Stone,” and her favorite song is ‘Blackbird’. He drew it on paper and a tattoo artist then did the tattoos. My whole family got one that was very special. “Stone met the musician seven years ago when she got involved in the charity project” Stand Up to Cancer “:” He’s an incredibly nice and cool person. “

Krista Stone also has to be proud of her cool daughter, after her adorable performance in “La La Land”. What attracted Emma Stone to the film was the ingenious mixture: “The idea of ​​telling a modern story about two artists who do better than poorly, but to relocate today’s Los Angeles into a musical in the style of the 1950s “, Says the actress now in her deep, smoky voice. “That puts the viewer in a magical version of reality” – and should put Stone and Gosling on the list of Hollywood’s great dancing and singing lovers: Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds.