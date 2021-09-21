Definition of Bitcoin Lightning Network What actually is the Bitcoin Lightning Network?

Bitcoins are still by far the most important cryptocurrency. However, the old master among the coins is not free of problems: Long transaction times and high costs cause problems for users. The Bitcoin Lightning Network should provide a remedy.

The Bitcoin Lightning Network ensures extremely fast transactions.

With a market capitalization of around 900 billion US dollars (as of September 2021), Bitcoin is still the world’s largest cryptocurrency. In the well-known blockchain network, miners take over the processing of blocks and thus also the transactions made according to the “proof of work” concept.

What worked well in the early days from 2009 onwards turned out to be a bottleneck relatively quickly thanks to the rapidly growing popularity of Bitcoin. The number of transactions could hardly be processed in a manageable time, as the blockchain only handles around 7 transactions per second. On particularly busy days, users even had to wait up to a day before their transaction was processed. In connection with steadily growing block rewards and high fees, this often led to angry users.

Lightning gets Bitcoin going

Unsurprisingly, the question of the scalability of the Bitcoin network was then raised in order to ensure permanent acceptance as a digital currency. Part of the community relied on enlarging the blocks to increase transaction capacity and eventually split off as Bitcoin Cash. The majority of developers were in favor of the Lightning Network. This is a second-layer protocol that basically lays an abstraction layer over the blockchain. In theory, this would even allow transactions between different blockchains, provided they support the Lightning Network.









To put it simply, the Lightning Network consists of bidirectional payment channels through which participants with multi-signature wallets can process their transactions with one another very quickly. This is usually done in less than a minute, under ideal conditions even milliseconds are sufficient. In contrast to the original principle of the Bitcoin network, not every transaction has to be stored individually on the blockchan. The blockchain only saves the initial and final account balances when opening and closing a payment channel. Individual payment processes themselves are processed via the Lightning “off-chain” network and not logged on the blockchain, which ensures greater privacy. Participants can also unilaterally close the channel they are using.

Advantages and disadvantages

The most important advantage of Bitcoin Lightning is the fast transaction processing at very low costs and thus a significantly higher suitability for everyday use compared to the regular Bitcoin blockchain. In addition, small payments from a Satoshi (0.0000001 BTC) are now also sensibly feasible. Previously, they were economically pointless due to the transaction fees, mostly in the double-digit US dollar range. An example of Lightning in practice is the country of El Salvador: Bitcoin has been recognized by the state as an official means of payment here since September. Above all, the basis is the strike app. It enables even the smallest Bitcoin amounts to be transferred quickly and cheaply – and is based on the Lightning Network.

Despite these advantages, the Lightning Network is not yet in widespread use. The technology is constantly being further developed and should therefore not be regarded as final. Currently, for example, both parties must be online for a transaction. In addition, Bitcoin transaction fees are incurred for opening and closing a channel – through which a practically unlimited number of transactions is possible.

The future of the Bitcoin Lightning Network is nevertheless very promising: The social network Twitter is currently preparing to integrate the network in order to process tips and donations via it. This could be a big step towards making the Lightning Network accessible to a large number of users.

