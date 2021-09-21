Vivid images of slaughter at the expense of the characters

The fact that the sometimes flat narrative style of the story can be a controversial topic was hardly to be expected after the first part ‘300’. The fact is, however, that the historical facts of this originally true story in ‘300: Rise of an Empire’ are only presented in key data. In voice-over comments, the audience is given background information from time to time, but the historical truths fall by the wayside.

The characters, especially those of the Greeks, suffer a similar fate. The audience only learn a few details about Themistocles, who actually plays the main role in the epic, during his interlude with Artemisia. Otherwise it remains a blank slate. After all, his opponent is given more narrative leeway, which actress Eva Green makes good use of. Her fervent embodiment of the cold-blooded warrior Artemisia, however, cannot be perceived without a touch of irony. The almost consistently meager dialogues of all the characters also contribute to this, with the viewer longing to return to the bloody fight scenes.









Thanks to the visual effects including the 3D implementation and his eye for technical subtleties, director Noam Murro creates a visually stunning action spectacle with ‘300: Rise of an Empire’. For example, he succeeds in making the fear of death of a horse whose rider is attacked in battle literally tangible just by taking a close-up of his eye in slow motion. At the same time, every splash of blood and every stroke of the sword that lands on the opponent’s shield or body is staged. Murro does not miss a single detail in the visual implementation and exhausts the effects to the end in order to make the bloody battles appear even more vivid.

Fans of the first ‘300’ part will get their money’s worth with the visually stunning epic as well as lovers of visual and 3D effects. However, these should not be sensitive, nor should they attach great importance to content and dialogues.

Theatrical release: 03/06/2014

