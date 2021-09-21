Vin Diesel’s biggest sci-fi disaster where pretty much everything went wrong

In the 2000s, Vin Diesel established itself as a kind of hit guarantee for mid-budget genre films. He couldn’t power up expensive productions away from the mainstream to surprise successes. Examples: Fast and Furious, Triple xXx or Riddick. Sometimes the shot backfired, for example in Babylon AD, the today at 10:25 pm on RTL Nitro runs.

Science Fiction Failure With Vin Diesel: The Essential Info About Babylon AD

The film is based on that novel Babylon babies * by Maurice Dantec .

He just received average ratings …

… … and played his budget from $ 70 million just barely recovered.

And behind the scenes there was a huge crash.

What is Babylon AD about?

Babylon AD begins in Eastern Europe in a dystopian future where chaos reigns. Vin Diesel plays Toorop, the mercenary is ready to do any job for the right amount. Mafia boss Gorsky (Gérard Depardieu) hires Toorop to smuggle the young woman Aurora (Mélanie Thierry) to New York. In return, Gorsky wants to give him a fresh start in America.

Zoff without end and a dismembered film: What happened behind the scenes

Already during the Shooting the science fiction film it was announced that the 20 Century Fox studio was making major changes to the final version of Babylon AD. Prior to its 2008 release, furious director Mathieu Kassovitz (The Purple Rivers) vented his frustration.









In an interview (original article archived, source: First showing ) he speaks openly about the Canyon-big creative differences between himself and the Fox studio.

I never got the chance to shoot a scene the way it was written or how I wanted it. The script was not respected. Bad producers inside, bad partners inside. It was a terrible experience.

Kassowitz praises the “fantastic” book based on Babylon Babies, which his film could not reach: “He’s pure violence and stupidity.” That sounds like production The course was already set with the casting of DieselAfter all, in those years the actor stood for less demanding films – with a lot of violence. Vincent Cassel was originally supposed to play the leading role.

A bad episode of 24 instead of competition for Iron Man & The Dark Knight

Fox made life difficult for the director during the shooting and his creative vision for the film shrank. Well see “Parts of the film like a bad episode [der Serie] 24.“

The director suspected early on that Babylon AD would have no real chance on the cinema market. In the same year the successful superhero films Iron Man and The Dark Knightwho shape the style of blockbuster cinema to this day. Babylon AD was not competitive in this competition.

I know what i had. I had something much better in my hands, but I wasn’t allowed to work. I don’t know how the people who do all of this incredible blockbusters like The Dark Knight and Iron Man have seen on [Babylon] should react.

These words speak of despair, but also the fear that his name will forever be associated with a (bad) film that Kassowitz was unable to implement according to his ideas. In fact, the short one appeared in 2011 Documentary Fucking Kassovitz The Making of Babylon AD, which maximally distances the director from his work.

Kassowitz did not take part in the press tours for the film before it was released. He would have “choose a studio with courage” he says of the creative disaster that brought Vin Diesel one of the bigger failures of his career.

