Vin Diesel actually returns to the screen as a super soldier · KINO.de

Super soldier Bloodshot is far from having enough. In “Bloodshot 2” Vin Diesel will again use his nanites to put down villains.

The film adaptation of the Valiant comic “Bloodshot” grossed just under 33 million US dollars in cinemas worldwide. But that only looks like a gigantic flop at first glance. In fact, the superhero film with Vin Diesel in the title role as a super soldier was unlucky enough to open in cinemas in the middle of the beginning of the global corona pandemic. Sony Pictures then tried to compensate for the short running time with an early video-on-demand start.

Basically, despite the mostly negative reviews, the makers are not to blame for the losses. So it is not surprising that a sequel is in the works. And the 53-year-old Diesel is to return for “Bloodshot 2”, so Dan Mintz, CEO of the involved production company DMG Entertainment to CBR:

“I think [‚Bloodshot‘] was very successful in this regard. Lots of people saw the film and it went very well with this release strategy. But you cannot use the same evaluation processes here as before COVID-19. Will Vin Diesel and all the other people keep going? Yes, because the film went well and the response was very good. It’s just that, as opposed to a transparent environment like the cash register, this was done in an opaque environment. “

“Bloodshot” is supposed to be Vin Diesel’s next film universe after “Fast & Furious”

Vin Diesel loves series of films. And he loves to knit entire cinematic universes. If he finds a character that suits him and with whom he can identify, then he puts all his heart and soul into the project. And if the feedback from the fans is correct, results will come out like the “Riddick” – and especially the “Fast & Furious” series.

“Bloodshot” was also initially planned as the start of a Valiant universe. But then Paramount Pictures secured the rights to the “Harbinger” brand, which means that characters like XO Manowar or Eternal Warrior are no longer available for Sony Pictures. Obviously, this does not prevent the team around Vin Diesel from further tinkering with the “Bloodshot” universe.

So it will be interesting to see how things will go with Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot. Further information such as a cinema release are currently not known.

