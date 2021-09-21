Video mixes faces of Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans – and creates a super Avenger

Most superhero actors look intimidatingly good anyway, gods with modern hairstyles and trimmed beards and eyebrows. The TikToker @ nat21hi has been using the FaceApp image processing software to mix the Faces of the most famous Marvel actors And she can’t, won’t stop

Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds make a DC star

So far, she has created 28 star combinations, mostly from the Marvel universe. The mix of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and Captain America Chris Evans got the most views (1.2 million), who bizarrely produces an exact copy of superhero Chris number 3: Chris Pine.

This creature dwarfs all Avengers actors, at least in terms of attractiveness. She is a super avenger. Even more bizarre: The combination of Deadpool Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth also becomes Chris Pine. Is that like in color theory? In this mind game, are Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans both yellow and Chris Hemsworth blue and the mix gives a kind of physiognomy green, so Chris Pine?









Ryan Reynods and Chris Hemsworth

The opposite of this effect also exists. If you mix Winter Soldier Sebastian Stan with supernatural star Jensen Ackles, you get … Jensen Ackles. Or Sebastian Stan, with slight deviations. Stan is face yellow and Ackle’s face orange.

Here are a few selected Marvel face remixes

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans (personal favorite)

General observation: The face mix project highlights the external homogeneity of the superhero stars. The average Marvel performer is white, less than 12 percent body fat, blond-brown hair, and high cheekbones. It’s a bit boring.

Which star combination do you like best?