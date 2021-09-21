Veneda Carter: How Kim Kardashian’s stylist hit the fashion world from Instagram

All about Veneda Carter, Kim Kardashian’s stylist

Growing up in Copenhagen as the child of Polish parents, the stylist Veneda Carter, who now lives in Los Angeles, experienced years of rejection as a teenage model because she was not “thin enough”. Until one day she catapulted an Instagram DM, which she thought was spam, into the innermost creative circle around Kanye West; a community that includes pioneering talents such as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director Virgil Abloh, Miu Miu stylist Lotta Volkova and Yeezy / Gap design director Mowalola Ogunlesi.

In Calabasas, the stylish Dane finally caught the eye of Kim Kardashian, who was also enthusiastic about her talent for translating music currents into outfits, light years before this even became a global trend.

Courtesy of Veneda Carter

For Kim Kardashian, Carter is “the coolest girl in the world”; a familiar contact point for all fashion questions – in other words: one of the most influential celebrity stylists in the world. You can certainly remember the custom-made Schiaparelli dress Kardashian wore for Christmas 2020 (a meticulously crafted feat consisting of a leather bodice with a six-pack shaped like a “Marvel heroine”). Or how about the shiny brown co-ords from Acne?

The stylist is a living database of fashion from the 1990s and 2000s, shaped by Kelis, André 3000 and the influential girl group Total (“Because of the technical Nautica jackets”) and nostalgic catwalk references (“Icebergs Fall / Winter Menswear -Show 99/00 is one of my all time favorites “). Here you can find out how the Dane made her international breakthrough.

“It’s still kind of surreal. I cried the first time I saw her in one of my looks,” says Carter, brushing her ash-blonde hair behind the elegantly curved shoulders of her vintage Eddie Bauer fleece (found on eBay ). “She’s genuinely willing to try different things and experiment. We fit together well,” she adds, her Danish accent almost overlaid with a dashing, nasal east-meets-west coast tone. “I want her to stay 100 percent who she is.”