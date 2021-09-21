TV ratings: Almost 8.8 million see the Cologne “crime scene” – dpa

B.erlin (dpa) – The Cologne «Tatort» hung out the TV competition on Sunday evening. 8.78 million (27.6 percent) followed the new episode “The Charm of Evil” from 8.15 p.m. on the first.

In the case, the television inspectors Max Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt) and Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär) had to solve the murder of the pen pal of a released convict. The ZDF had the romance “A Summer in South Tyrol” in the program. The film with Maike Jüttendonk and Harald Krassnitzer won 4.52 million (14.2 percent) in the house.









A total of 4.07 million (12.9 percent) viewers opted for the last three-way TV battle between the three candidates for chancellor and thus for one of the channels ProSieben, Sat.1 or Kabel Eins. ProSieben came to 1.20 million (3.8 percent), Sat.1 to 2.22 million (7.0 percent) and Kabel eins to 650,000 viewers (2.1 percent). Linda Zervakis and Claudia von Brauchitsch took over the moderation of the one and a half hour live format with Annalena Baerbock (Greens), Armin Laschet (CDU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD).

RTL broadcast the American action thriller “Jason Bourne” with Matt Damon and Julia Stiles, which 1.62 million (5.5 percent) wanted to see. Vox achieved 1.52 million (6.1 percent) with the cooking show “Mälzer und Henssler deliver from”. In the US comedy “I Feel Pretty” with Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams on RTLzwei, 760,000 people (2.6 percent) sat in front of the screen. The thriller “Night Shift: We’re All Not Angels” with Armin Rohde and Barbara Auer had 580,000 viewers (1.8 percent) on ZDFneo.

