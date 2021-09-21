Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) via ETN to Deutsche Börse – Block-Builders.de





As of today, no fewer than three Altcoins will be tradable via ETN on the Deutsche Börse. VanEck debuts there for Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT).

Anyone interested in investing in crypto currencies but wanting to avoid the use of crypto exchanges can trade three new stocks on Deutsche Börse Xetra from today (Tuesday). Because VanEck has listed so-called ETNs for Tron (TRX), Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL). These Exchange Traded Notes are basically bonds, which in this case are secured by VanEck at the Liechtensteiner Bank Frick with the corresponding Altcoins. As early as November 2020, VanEck first brought Bitcoin to the important Deutsche Börse trading platform with ETNs, and later followed it up with Ethereum (ETH).

You can find the stock market prospectuses for VanEck’s crypto ETNs here, and investments in Polkadot, Tron and Solana are all classified with the highest risk level seven. Bitcoin (BTC), on the other hand, has already succeeded in grading it to risk level six, according to VanEck. For the ETNs based on SOL, TRX and DOT, VanEck uses the US dollar as a reference value and 1.5 fees.

Brief background on Tron, Solana and Polkadot as ETN

This summer, Solana made it into the top ten of the most financially strong cryptocurrencies after a wild price rally. SOL focuses on use cases in the growth segments DeFi and NFTs. Most recently, a network failure at Solana put pressure on the price curve. VanEck describes Solana as the “fastest blockchain platform” and sees the rapid growth of the ecosystem around SOL as the opportunities for positive development.

Polkadot is seen by VanEck as the “next generation” of platforms for smart contracts. In particular, the concept of parachains at Polkadot justifies positive outlook. DOT can also be found in the top ten of the most important cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.









The most surprising thing for professionals is the VanEck Tron ETN. Because TRX has currently fallen back to number 27 of the cryptocurrencies with the highest capital resources and there are good arguments for doubts about the real decentralization of Tron. VanEck emphasizes the advantages of Tron as a platform for smart contracts and refers to the strong basis of TRX in Asia.

Conclusion: VanEck’s crypto ETNs are a solid alternative to crypto exchanges

With ETNs from VanEck, the regulated custody of the underlying cryptocurrencies creates trust, as does the Xetra trading platform. With 1.5 percent fees, the ancillary costs for trading with Polkadot, Solana and Tron are relatively high compared to crypto exchanges such as Binance, and there are tax nuances to consider. But with its ETNs, VanEck creates an easy entry point for institutional investors, for example, and the step to now map other crypto currencies than the top dogs Bitcoin and Ethereum remains remarkable. Meanwhile, the US crypto industry is hoping that after years of waiting there will finally be the green light from regulators for Bitcoin ETFs.

