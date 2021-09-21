Traders expect rebound at $ 42,000

The cryptocurrency market saw a sell-off on September 20 as the global financial market came under pressure amid concerns over the possible insolvency of Chinese real estate company Evergrande Group. Its collapse could have an impact on the stock markets.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that Bitcoin (BTC) sell-offs intensified and the price fell to a low of $ 42,493. However, the cops were then able to push it back to over $ 43,500.

BTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

In view of the increasing concern and uncertainty, we want to report here what the analysts say about the price development on September 20 and what can be expected in the coming days.

Bearish turnaround was a warning

Many people in the crypto market have been surprised by the decline in Bitcoin. But according to analyst John Wick, price action formed a confirmed bearish reversal bar on the four-hour chart until the pullback on September 20th. This signaled that this movement was immediately possible.

#BTC (4h)#Bitcoin price action had printed a Confirmed Bearish Reversal bar within a Volatility Squeeze. This is one of the most powerful setups bullish or bearish. This comes on the back of the Evergrade news. We’ll see how systemic this becomes over the next week or two. pic.twitter.com/p1ewjHn6bX – John Wick (@ZeroHedge_) September 20, 2021

According to the trader, the decline occurred in the wake of recent events around Evergrande. These only really caught attention last week when the bearish reversal pattern began to form in Bitcoin.

It will be a few more weeks before the events surrounding Evergrande fully affect global financial markets. This suggests that traders should prepare for a period of high volatility.

Traders expect rebound between $ 43,000 and $ 44,000

Crypto analyst CryptoCapo wrote about the top levels to watch out for. He posted the chart below, highlighting the support zone between $ 42,000 and $ 44,000 and a support zone below at $ 38,000.









BTC / USD 4-hour chart. Source: Twitter

CryptoCapo commented:

I expect a recovery from the blue zone. But if this is broken and the course retests that zone, it will be the green one. Both are good levels to get started with in preparation for what’s to come in the next few months ($ 100,000 and up). “

Market now oversold

Another analysis was provided by crypto trader and independent market analyst Scott Melker. He tweeted that the decline resulted in an oversold, bullish divergence on the four-hour chart.

$ BTC 4-HOUR Oversold bullish divergence with RSI and up. Overbought (almost) bearish divergence with RSI and down. I wasn’t watching charts this weekend, missed it. Oversold again now, I will be watching for another bullish divergence to form before considering another entry. pic.twitter.com/Bpu4CtlFIL – The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) September 20, 2021

As Melker pointed out, the Bitcoin price development over the weekend has already served as a warning for the pullback on September 20th. An overbought bearish divergence has already emerged and the RSI has fallen.

Now that the market is oversold again, the analyst is waiting for another bullish divergence. That would be a signal that it is safe to re-enter the market.

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is now 1.952 trillion. US dollars and Bitcoin’s market share is 42.5 percent.

The views and opinions contained herein are those of the author only and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every step of investing and trading carries a risk and one should research well before making a decision.