Top 10: The best films with Leonardo DiCaprio

For links on this page, TV Spielfilm may receive a commission from the dealer, e.g. for those marked with.

More info

Leonardo DiCaprio’s first success was in 1994 with the role of the mentally handicapped boy Arnie in “Gilbert Grape – Somewhere in Iowa”. For this he was nominated for an Oscar for the first time. His final breakthrough came with the role of a ship passenger and lover of Kate Winslet in James Cameron’s film “Titanic”, which remains one of the most successful films of all time to this day. Throughout his career, DiCaprio has worked with famous directors such as Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

Leonardo DiCaprio – his 10 best films

Whether a dark thriller like “Shutter Island”, a financial satire like “The Wolf of Wall Street” or a love drama like “Times of Turmoil” – DiCaprio’s diverse acting performance inspires in every film. Here we show you which ten films are particularly worth seeing in our opinion.

10th place: Titanic (1997)

Photo: amazon.de



The legendary film production Titanic, which won eleven Oscars, is currently ranked number three among the most commercially successful films of all time. For DiCaprio and his film partner Kate Winslet it was 1997’s big breakthrough. If you want to watch a real classic with DiCaprio, you will always be right with this film. Price: Borrow Blu-Ray from 9.34 euros from amazon.de or rent a film from Amazon Prime

9th place: times of turmoil (2008)

Photo: amazon.de



The film takes place in a small town in America and addresses the hopes and longings of the self-confident couple Frank and April Wheeler. The deceptive idyll of family life did not last that long. In this film, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are once again portrayed as the epitome of the romantic couple. Price: Borrow Blu-Ray from EUR 8.72 from amazon.de or rent a film from Amazon Prime

8th place: Catch me if you can (2002)

Photo: amazon.de



Steven Spielberg’s crime comedy is based on a true story. DiCaprio’s protagonist, Frank Abagnale, works as a doctor, lawyer and co-pilot for a large airline. He is a successful scammer and a brilliant counterfeiter whose skills have earned him millions of dollars. FBI agent Carl Hanratty has made it his main task to catch him and bring him to justice. Price: Borrow Blu-Ray from 8.53 euros from amazon.de or rent a film from Amazon Prime

7th place: The Revenant (2015)

Photo: amazon.de



In the 20s of the 19th century, the trapper played by DiCaprio was attacked by a bear on an expedition in the harsh wilderness of North America. His companions firmly believe that he will die, but he struggles to survive to get revenge on a ruthless mercenary. The film cannot be ignored because Leonardo DiCaprio finally received his first Oscar for best leading actor for it. Price: Borrow Blu-Ray from 1.04 euros from amazon.de or rent a film from Amazon Prime

6th place: Django Unchained (2012)

Photo: amazon.de



Django Unchained is an American western directed by Quentin Tarantino. The story revolves around a slave Django who was separated from his wife Brunhilde. Dr. King Schultz, who works as a bounty hunter, frees him to kill the wanted Brittle Brothers with his help. DiCaprio can be seen in this film in the role of the inhuman plantation owner Calvin Candie, for which he was nominated again for the Golden Globe.





Price: Borrow Blu-Ray from 5.84 euros from amazon.de or rent a film from Amazon Prime

5th place: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019)

Photo: amazon.de



In August 2019 DiCaprio returns to the cinemas after a long break with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. In this film, DiCaprio plays a former TV western star who, along with his stunt double, personal driver, and best friend Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), is trying to gain a foothold in the film industry while Hollywood is on the verge of being shaken by the Manson murders will. Price: Buy Blu-Ray from € 8.76 at amazon.de or buy a film at Amazon Prime

4th place: the great Gatsby (2013)

Photo: amazon.de



The film adaptation of the novel The Great Gatsby by Francis Scott Fitzgerald opened the 66th Cannes International Film Festival. In this film, DiCaprio can be seen as a young and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who lives in a grandiose mansion on Long Island. For years he has loved the beautiful Daisy Buchanan, who married another man while doing military service. The film is particularly recommended for those who are inspired by the American aesthetics of the 1920s. Price: Borrow Blu-Ray from 8.42 euros from amazon.de or rent a film from Amazon Prime

3rd place: Shutter Island (2010)

Photo: amazon.de



“Shutter Island” tells the story of a supposed US Marshal Edward Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) during his investigation on the eponymous island. But in the course of the film it becomes clear that Teddy is actually called Andrew Laeddis and that he was a schizophrenic inmate of the asylum there from the beginning of the story. DiCaprio’s virtuoso game between madness and reality captivates from the first minutes of the film. Price: Borrow Blu-Ray from 7.58 euros from amazon.de or rent a film from Amazon Prime

2nd place: The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Photo: amazon.de



The financial satire “The Wolf of Wall Street” is the fifth collaboration between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Up-and-coming stock trader Jordan Belfort founded a brokerage firm in the 90s that quickly turned him into a multimillionaire. In this film, DiCaprio plays a stockbroker who is fueled by greed and megalomania. Price: Borrow Blu-Ray from € 8.47 from amazon.de or rent a film from Amazon Prime

1st place: Inception (2010)

Photo: amazon.de

