Tomorrow on Amazon Prime: Watch the action film with Mark Wahlberg in the stream

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN SEPTEMBER / OCTOBER 2021: THESE SERIES AND FILM HIGHLIGHTS ARE WAITING FOR YOU May 12, 2020 at 10:27 am Amazon Prime Video has some highlights in store for you this week. One of them is called “Mile 22” and lets Mark Wahlberg travel the world in gunfights and on a patriotic mission. We have summarized all information about the start here.

Mark Wahlberg does what he does best in “Mile 22”. (Source: tmdb.com)

With the new releases this week, Amazon Prime Video has answered the wishes of all those who want more action. On the hunt for radioactive cesium, you can join the elite agent James Silva on an unprecedented rescue operation from tomorrow.









Start on May 12, 2020

A continuation is already planned

From the director of “Lone Survivor” and “Operation: Kingdom”

Mile 22



“Mile 22” was shown in cinemas worldwide in 2018. The action film is about an American secret organization called Overwatch that has to rescue a spy from Asia. James Silva, played here by Mark Wahlberg, leads the operation and has to overcome the long 22 miles between the airport and the whereabouts of the spy, on which some adversaries are waiting for him.

Mark Wahlberg does what he does best. He shoots, runs and yells. Director Peter Berg, who previously worked with Wahlberg on “Boston”, for example, is totally involved and directs a film that could hardly be more action-heavy. At Amazon Prime Video you can get your own picture from tomorrow.

Have you had enough of action films and Mark Wahlberg even more? No problem, because Amazon Prime also has a few other innovations on offer. You can find out about all new releases for May under the link above. We also have an overview for you, in which you can get an overview of all the series and films that will be deleted from Amazon Prime Video in May.

