Tom Hanks explores the devastated earth in the trailer for “Finch” · KINO.de

AppleTV + has released the very first trailer for the upcoming sci-fi road trip “Finch” with Tom Hanks. And that promises a fantastic adventure.

Tom Hanks proved in 2000 in the survival film “Cast Away – Verschollen” by director Robert Zemeckis that Tom Hanks can not only entertain the audience, but also completely captivate and touch them, all by himself and almost without any human interaction. There he played the logistics employee Chuck Noland, who had to skip a Christmas dinner and ditch his girlfriend Kelly (Helen Hunt) because he had to go on a business trip. But the plane crashes over the South Pacific, Noland is the only survivor and stranded on an island in the middle of nowhere. For most of the film, the audience is alone with Hanks. His only “friend” at this time is a volleyball called Wilson.

Now, 21 years later, Hanks is the only person on screen again – most of the time probably. In the upcoming sci-fi drama “Finch” he only has company through a dog and a robot. After a solar flare, the earth is a single wasteland. Nothing grows or thrives anymore. Finch (Tom Hanks) is supposedly the only survivor of this disaster. At least he’s the only person in his bunker. In the ten years that he spends there, only his dog Goodyear keeps him company. But Finch is old. And because he fears that one day he will no longer be able to take care of Goodyear, the engineer creates the robot Jeff. Together, the unusual trio go on a dangerous road trip to strengthen the bond between Jeff and Goodyear.









The first trailer that has now been released definitely looks promising. And if you’re wondering how you know the catchy melody in the trailer, it comes from the soundtrack to “True Romance” by composer Hans Zimmer:

For “Finch”: Successful duo work together again

“Finch” was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who previously worked primarily on TV series such as “Fringe: Grenzfalls des FBI” and “Game of Thrones”. Robert Zemeckis acted as producer. He and Hanks not only had success with the aforementioned “Cast Away”, they made film history together with “Forrest Gump”. The two also worked together on the criminally underestimated Christmas film “The Polar Express”, with Hanks taking on a number of roles in the animation strip.

“Finch” should actually have started in the cinemas, but Universal Pictures sold the film to AppleTV + in the wake of the corona pandemic, where it was released from November 5, 2021 is provided as a stream.

